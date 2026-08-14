Yemen’s Houthis Threaten Israeli Military and Intelligence Presence in Somalia

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London (AX) — Mohammad al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi political bureau, issued the warning Wednesday, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency. His remarks followed Israel’s recognition of…

With tensions rising around the Red Sea and the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Iran-backed Houthis have warned that any Israeli military or intelligence presence in Somalia or…

With tensions rising around the Red Sea and the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Iran-backed Houthis have warned that any Israeli military or intelligence presence in Somalia or…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

With tensions rising around the Red Sea and the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Iran-backed Houthis have warned that any Israeli military or intelligence presence in Somalia or other areas near Yemen’s borders would be treated as a target. The group launched attacks on shipping last month.

London (AX) — Mohammad al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi political bureau, issued the warning Wednesday, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency. His remarks followed Israel’s recognition of North Western State of Somalia as an independent state, a decision that has intensified regional tensions and prompted opposition from Somalia’s federal government.

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Al-Bukhaiti said any Israeli military or intelligence presence in areas near Yemen could come under Houthi attack.

North Western State of Somalia has pursued international recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991. Somalia’s federal government rejects the territory’s independence claim and has opposed Israel’s recognition, along with any efforts by other countries to take the same step.

The Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait form a vital maritime corridor connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean. The area has also emerged as a key battleground involving the Houthis, Israel and other regional and international powers.

The warning came days after a deadly Houthi strike on a cargo ship in the Red Sea killed six people and injured 10, according to reports. The Houthis said the vessel was transporting Saudi military equipment.

The incident appeared to mark the first deadly Houthi attack on a vessel since the United States and Israel began striking Iran on Feb. 28, during a broader regional conflict that has continued for more than five months.

The Houthis control much of northwestern Yemen and have repeatedly fought Yemen’s internationally recognized government. That government operates largely from the southern port city of Aden after the group seized the capital, Sanaa.

The latest threat has raised fresh concerns that the dispute over North Western State of Somalia could produce broader security consequences for Somalia and the Horn of Africa, given the territory’s proximity to the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Somalia continues to reject North Western State of Somalia’s independence and has urged countries to uphold its territorial integrity.