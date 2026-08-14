Puntland State Political Council Calls for Dialogue and Consensus on Disarmament

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In a statement issued Thursday, the council said any disarmament effort must rest on social agreement, extensive consultation and transparent principles that promote fairness, equality and public trust.

Garowe (AX) — Puntland State’s Political Council has urged authorities to pursue disarmament through dialogue and broad consultation, warning that unilateral action without public support could deepen conflict…

Garowe (AX) — Puntland State’s Political Council has urged authorities to pursue disarmament through dialogue and broad consultation, warning that unilateral action without public support could deepen conflict…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Garowe (AX) — Puntland State’s Political Council has urged authorities to pursue disarmament through dialogue and broad consultation, warning that unilateral action without public support could deepen conflict across the region.

In a statement issued Thursday, the council said any disarmament effort must rest on social agreement, extensive consultation and transparent principles that promote fairness, equality and public trust.

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The council called on the Puntland State administration to consult traditional leaders, religious scholars, intellectuals, businesspeople, politicians and other segments of society before carrying out additional disarmament operations.

It said dialogue and consensus offered the best means of resolving disputes between armed forces in Puntland State and preventing a further deterioration in security.

The council also appealed for a peaceful settlement to the standoff in Kodmo, in Bari region, where forces aligned with Somalia’s Federal Government have reportedly declined to hand over their weapons to Puntland State authorities.

It urged the Puntland State administration to refrain from measures that could provoke another confrontation with federal forces and to pursue a negotiated solution instead.

The council cautioned that Puntland State remains vulnerable to security threats that militant groups could exploit, underscoring the need to prevent disagreements among local forces from escalating into a broader conflict.

“Security, unity, stability and statehood in Puntland State can be achieved through dialogue, compromise and social consensus,” the council said, while urging the protection of Puntland State’s institutions and dignity.

It further called on traditional leaders, scholars, intellectuals, businesspeople, politicians and other community groups to help safeguard Puntland State’s security, unity and stability.

The statement was issued as tensions rise in Puntland State after a series of operations by Puntland State security forces to seize military bases previously controlled by the Puntland State Security Force and other units aligned with the Federal Government.

The developments come after deadly clashes between Puntland State forces and groups opposed to the administration of President Said Abdullahi Deni, fueling concern that tensions between Puntland State and federal-aligned forces could intensify.