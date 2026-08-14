Two Arrested After West Midlands Fire Damages Homes

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Officers were alerted shortly before 4.15pm yesterday, when the local fire service reported that crews were tackling flames behind Maureen Avenue that were spreading rapidly.

Two people in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fast-moving grass fire damaged four homes in the West Midlands, Staffordshire Police said.

Two people in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fast-moving grass fire damaged four homes in the West Midlands, Staffordshire Police said. Officers…

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Two people in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fast-moving grass fire damaged four homes in the West Midlands, Staffordshire Police said.

Officers were alerted shortly before 4.15pm yesterday, when the local fire service reported that crews were tackling flames behind Maureen Avenue that were spreading rapidly.

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A 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both from Stoke-on-Trent, were arrested following the incident, the force said.

The blaze has since been brought under control, but four properties and several gardens were affected.

The “apocalyptic scenes” created by major fires across the region triggered thousands of 999 calls on the hottest day of the year in the UK, according to a fire chief.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said in a morning update that crews had responded to “a number of serious fires” as hot, dry weather continued.

One of the incidents took place in Stourbridge, where six people were treated. A woman and a boy were taken to hospital after suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.

Anthony Marsh, chief executive of West Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust, described yesterday as an “extremely busy day for our crews” and said he was “immensely proud” of the staff who responded.

Simon Tuhill, chief fire officer at West Midlands Fire Service, said the Stourbridge blaze near Birmingham caused “extensive” destruction after tearing through homes and forcing some residents to escape. He called it “one of the most significant” incidents the region’s fire service had ever handled.

The burnt out remains of houses in the Quarry Park Road area of Stourbridge

Mr Tuhill said he had spoken with Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who later issued a statement praising firefighters battling wildfires across the country.

Mr Burnham said: “Awful to see homes and communities hit by fires across the country tonight as the heatwave continues.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected, particularly those who have been injured or forced from their homes, and with the firefighters who have been taken to hospital.

Watch: Wildfires hit homes in England’s midlands

“I’m in touch with local leaders (including West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker) and will be speaking to emergency services on the ground as they continue their response.

“Our firefighters are working in incredibly difficult conditions and putting themselves at risk to keep others safe. A huge thank you to them and everyone supporting the effort tonight,” the UK leader added.

West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker told Sky News that Mr Burnham had promised to provide fire and rescue services in the region with any extra resources required.

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Angela Rayner said: “We are working closely with the local Fire and Rescue Service and partners on the ground in Stourbridge and are being regularly updated.

A property on Racecourse Lane in Stourbridge burnt out as a result of the fires

“I would like to thank the brave emergency services, and my thoughts are with people who have been forced to leave their homes.”

A heat health alert covering much of England has been extended until tomorrow, with officials warning that extreme temperatures could pose greater risks to vulnerable people.

The extension follows provisional temperatures of 38.1C at Kew Gardens in London yesterday, marking the second time this year that temperatures have reached 38C in the UK.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has prolonged the amber heat health alert for the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, London and East of England until 10am tomorrow.

All other parts of England remain covered by an amber alert until 9pm on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to ease slightly today, although highs of 34C are forecast in the south east.

Little rainfall is predicted across the Midlands and many other parts of England over the weekend.

Speaking from the Stourbridge scene, Mr Tuhill said more than 100 firefighters had been deployed. The fire is believed to have begun in grassland before spreading to nearby homes, he said.

An investigation will now examine how the Stourbridge fire began.

Smoke rising from a fire in the Stourbridge area

In neighbouring Worcestershire, Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said several homes were damaged and 30 properties evacuated after a major fire at Lancelott Court in Pershore.

One person received treatment for smoke inhalation after the fire, which began at about 4.30pm, while around 200 homes in the area lost power.

Another blaze broke out in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, affecting “a small number of properties and gardens” in the Goldenhill area.

Videos shared on social media showed several buildings ablaze, with towering clouds of smoke rising from a nearby field.

The fire service said flames were spreading ‘across roads in places’

Firefighters said flames were spreading “across roads in places” and advised people in the area to remain indoors.

Drone footage released by the force captured a heat map showing flames edging towards homes as smoke swept across the town.

Stourbridge town hall has been designated as a rescue centre for residents forced to leave their properties.

Councillor Andrew Tromans described the Stourbridge fire scene as “apocalyptic”.

Writing on Facebook, he said: “The apocalyptic scenes in Norton and across Stourbridge are sadly just a taste of what is to come if we don’t act.”

He added: “It is my view, and it has been for a while, that Dudley councillors must have an emergency meeting about protecting our borough from the impacts of climate change.”