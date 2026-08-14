Mali Junta Pardons French Agent Jailed for ‘Undermining the State’

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France rejected the accusation, insisting that Vézilier was “carrying out a security cooperation mission, and at no point did France participate, directly or indirectly, in the destabilisation of…

Mali’s junta leader, General Assimi Goïta, has pardoned French intelligence agent Yann Vézilier, ending his 20-year prison sentence in an unusual gesture toward reconciliation. Vézilier was arrested in…

Mali’s junta leader, General Assimi Goïta, has pardoned French intelligence agent Yann Vézilier, ending his 20-year prison sentence in an unusual gesture toward reconciliation. Vézilier was arrested in…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Mali’s junta leader, General Assimi Goïta, has pardoned French intelligence agent Yann Vézilier, ending his 20-year prison sentence in an unusual gesture toward reconciliation. Vézilier was arrested in August 2025 with several Malian officers over allegations that they were plotting a coup.

France rejected the accusation, insisting that Vézilier was “carrying out a security cooperation mission, and at no point did France participate, directly or indirectly, in the destabilisation of Mali”. Paris responded by suspending counter-terrorism cooperation with Mali and expelling two Malian diplomats.

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The Malian government described Goïta’s decision as evidence of his “commitment to peace and dialogue”, as well as respect for the ancestral values of forgiveness, hospitality and magnanimity that it said define Malian culture.