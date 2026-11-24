This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

TEHRAN – Iran will not enter into talks with the United States until the Washington administration fully meets seven preliminary conditions, the country’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher, announced.…

Transparency How we know

✓ Transparency How we know High confidence

TEHRAN – Iran will not enter into talks with the United States until the Washington administration fully meets seven preliminary conditions, the country’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher, announced.

In a warning message to the United States and its allies, Mohammad Bagher made clear that his government would never hesitate to respond to any move aimed at undermining the country’s sovereignty, security and national interests.

The speaker of Iran’s parliament added that Tehran was on full alert and ready to deliver a strong and immediate response if its opponents acted on a miscalculation or engaged in military provocation.

He also seriously warned that any miscalculation by Iran’s enemies could fuel a wider conflict, potentially causing armed hostilities to spread to other areas of the region.

Iran’s seven conditions are as follows:

1. The conflict against Iran and its allied forces in the region, particularly in Lebanon, must be fully and officially ended.

2. The United States government must completely lift the economic sanctions imposed on Iran.

3. Iran’s assets and funds frozen in international banks must be released and transferred to the Tehran government.

4. The United States must immediately end the blockade of naval forces being held at various Iranian ports.

5. Iran must receive full compensation equivalent to the losses caused by the military attacks carried out against it.

6. Washington must provide firm guarantees demonstrating that Iran will never again be invaded in the future.

7. The Iranian government must gain full control and administration of the Strait of Hormuz, including the maritime traffic navigation system.

AXADLETM