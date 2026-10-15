Doctors Say Pope Recovered Well After Surgery, Post-Operative Tests Normal

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Post-operative tests remained within normal ranges, while his physiotherapy session included a full series of mobility exercises. Leo is also carrying out his daily activities without assistance, according…

Pope Leo XIV is recovering as expected after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous nodule from his lung and has already returned to work from his hospital room,…

Pope Leo XIV is recovering as expected after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous nodule from his lung and has already returned to work from his hospital room,…

Pope Leo XIV is recovering as expected after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous nodule from his lung and has already returned to work from his hospital room, according to his doctors and the Vatican.

Post-operative tests remained within normal ranges, while his physiotherapy session included a full series of mobility exercises. Leo is also carrying out his daily activities without assistance, according to an update from his personal physician, Dr Luigi Carbone, and Dr Stefano Margaritora, head of thoracic surgery at Gemelli hospital.

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“The chest X-ray revealed good recovery of the operated lung,” they said. “Overall, his post-operative recovery is proceeding as expected.”

The Vatican separately reported that Leo had resumed reviewing documents from the hospital. For a second consecutive day, he also celebrated Mass with fellow priests in a special chapel prepared near his room on the hospital’s 10th floor.

Doctors are waiting for further test results to determine the cancer’s precise molecular characteristics, establish whether it has spread beyond the affected lobe and decide if additional treatment will be needed.

When asked whether the Pope’s planned November trip to South America might be changed, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni referred to Leo’s remarks on Sunday, when he revealed that the nodule had been found and that surgery was imminent.

“Thank you for your prayers for the pastoral visit I will make to Peru,” Leo said in Spanish during a greeting to a group from the country.

The itinerary is also expected to include stops in Uruguay and Argentina.

Leo is expected to remain at the hospital until at least 20 October.