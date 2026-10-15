Cholera Cases Rise in DR Congo Amid Ongoing Ebola Outbreak

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South Kivu, North Kivu and Haut-Katanga accounted for nearly 60% of the reported cases. Efforts to contain the disease face major obstacles, including limited access to safe water…

More than 125,000 suspected cholera cases and 3,644 suspected deaths were recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo between January 2025 and the end of September 2026,…

More than 125,000 suspected cholera cases and 3,644 suspected deaths were recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo between January 2025 and the end of September 2026,…

More than 125,000 suspected cholera cases and 3,644 suspected deaths were recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo between January 2025 and the end of September 2026, according to the World Health Organisation. In 2026 alone, authorities reported over 51,400 suspected cases and 1,487 deaths across 21 provinces.

South Kivu, North Kivu and Haut-Katanga accounted for nearly 60% of the reported cases. Efforts to contain the disease face major obstacles, including limited access to safe water and sanitation, security risks and the challenge of reaching isolated communities.

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Health authorities are increasing water-chlorination measures, household disinfection and preparations for vaccination, including a planned campaign across the border with the Republic of Congo. The cholera emergency is unfolding as the DR Congo also confronts Ebola, while neighbouring Kenya has confirmed a second case connected to the outbreak.