 Skip to content
Thursday, October 15, 2026 3 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH Asr 15:01
Muqdisho 28°C
Breaking: Cholera Cases Rise in DR Congo Amid Ongoing Ebola Outbreak
Breaking News
Cholera Cases Rise in DR Congo Amid Ongoing Ebola OutbreakWSJ: Trump administration seeks to revoke Rep. Ilhan Omar’s U.S. citizenshipZelensky Says Ukraine Will Continue Hitting Russian RefineriesFighters loyal to former Southwest state president seize BurhakabaShabelle River Surpasses High-Risk Flood Level in Jowhar as More Rain Threatens Central SomaliaNiger methane release could erase 40% of Ireland’s emissions cutsCholera Cases Rise in DR Congo Amid Ongoing Ebola OutbreakWSJ: Trump administration seeks to revoke Rep. Ilhan Omar’s U.S. citizenshipZelensky Says Ukraine Will Continue Hitting Russian RefineriesFighters loyal to former Southwest state president seize BurhakabaShabelle River Surpasses High-Risk Flood Level in Jowhar as More Rain Threatens Central SomaliaNiger methane release could erase 40% of Ireland’s emissions cuts
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom East-Africa News English

Cholera Cases Rise in DR Congo Amid Ongoing Ebola Outbreak

Follow
By Newsroom October 15, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 49 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Cholera Cases Rise in DR Congo as Ebola Outbreak Continues

More than 125,000 suspected cholera cases and 3,644 suspected deaths were recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo between January 2025 and the end of September 2026, according to the World Health Organisation. In 2026 alone, authorities reported over 51,400 suspected cases and 1,487 deaths across 21 provinces.

South Kivu, North Kivu and Haut-Katanga accounted for nearly 60% of the reported cases. Efforts to contain the disease face major obstacles, including limited access to safe water and sanitation, security risks and the challenge of reaching isolated communities.

- Advertisement -

Health authorities are increasing water-chlorination measures, household disinfection and preparations for vaccination, including a planned campaign across the border with the Republic of Congo. The cholera emergency is unfolding as the DR Congo also confronts Ebola, while neighbouring Kenya has confirmed a second case connected to the outbreak.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 1,183 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from East-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.