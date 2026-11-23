This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Politics is fundamentally rooted in legitimacy, public trust and national consensus. When a leader loses the confidence of influential segments of society and the country’s political stakeholders, critical…

Politics is fundamentally rooted in legitimacy, public trust and national consensus. When a leader loses the confidence of influential segments of society and the country’s political stakeholders, critical questions inevitably emerge regarding the future of governance, national stability and the continuity of constitutional institutions.

When the president is unable to establish productive cooperation with major federal member states such as Puntland, Jubaland, South West State and the Hiiraan administration, while the historic divisions involving the North Western State of Somalia remain unresolved, preserving national unity and overall stability becomes an urgent priority.

Reassessing the Political Situation

Every president derives legal authority from the constitutional framework, the supremacy of the law, and the confidence of the public and national institutions. When the constitutional term expires amid deepening political disputes, the need for a consensual political solution rises sharply. Such a step must seek to restore public trust, strengthen the legitimacy of institutions and prevent growing divisions.

In circumstances of this kind, the primary objective is not determining who wins or loses the political contest, but preventing political misdirection, social fragmentation and the collapse of state institutions in ways that could undermine the existence of the nation.

Recommended Steps for the President

1. Prioritising an Inclusive National Dialogue

A genuine and inclusive dialogue involving the federal government, federal member states, opposition groups, civil society organisations and the country’s other stakeholders is the most appropriate way to manage the disputes at hand. A unified dialogue rebuilds trust, eases tensions and lays the foundation for meaningful political cooperation.

2. Upholding the Constitution and the Rule of Law

Respecting constitutional provisions and legal procedures is essential, particularly when debates arise concerning the presidential term of office. Adherence to constitutional principles strengthens the authority and recognition of national institutions and reduces the risk of deadlock and political confrontation.

3. Facilitating Free, Fair and Credible Elections

Transparent and inclusive elections give citizens the opportunity to determine their future and the direction of their country through a peaceful and democratic process. The president must support the creation of a secure, impartial and fair electoral environment that includes all of the country’s political stakeholders.

4. Avoiding Actions That Fuel Tensions

Political disputes managed through the use or coercion of power can pose a serious threat to public security and national unity. Accordingly, preserving peace, stability and the public interest must always outweigh short-term political interests.

5. Leaving a Positive Political Legacy

History does not assess leaders solely by the successes they achieve during periods of peace and stability; it also examines how they navigate times of turmoil and crisis. A president who demonstrates patience, foresight, compromise and commitment to the public interest can leave behind a respected legacy of leadership.

Conclusion

When a president faces declining public support, deteriorating relations among the country’s administrations and the expiration of the constitutional term, the most constructive path is to lead a national dialogue, respect constitutional principles, help deliver credible elections and safeguard the country’s unity and stability.

Effective leadership is measured by how difficult circumstances are overcome while placing the public interest above all personal or factional concerns. Ultimately, no individual is above the nation, and the future of every people is secured through consensus, full legitimacy, adherence to the Constitution and shared responsibility.

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Written by Mohamud M Farah, Former Adviser to the Embassy of Somalia in the Kingdom of Morocco