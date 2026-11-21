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Mogadishu (AX) — The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has strongly condemned recent statements by Somali federal government officials accusing the United Arab Emirates of interfering in Somalia’s internal…

Mogadishu (AX) — The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has strongly condemned recent statements by Somali federal government officials accusing the United Arab Emirates of interfering in Somalia’s internal affairs, describing the criticism as irresponsible and rejecting what it called a misleading media campaign being waged against the Gulf country.

In an official statement issued Thursday, Nov. 19, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi affirmed the council’s full support for the UAE, as the diplomatic dispute between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi reached its highest point.

Albudaiwi criticized statements by Somali federal government officials, accusing them of advancing arguments that undermine the UAE’s significant role in regional affairs and on the international stage.

The GCC statement described the remarks as irresponsible and categorically rejected what it called a malicious propaganda campaign targeting one of the council’s member states.

The secretary-general dismissed the allegations against UAE diplomacy, noting that the country had played an indispensable role in promoting regional security, peace talks and security more broadly.

“The UAE’s recent hosting of talks between Russia and Ukraine highlights its commitment to protecting peace and security in the region and around the world. These unacceptable allegations undermine our efforts to promote dialogue and cooperation,” he said.

Albudaiwi emphasized that the allegations against the UAE could weaken efforts to strengthen cooperation at both the regional and international levels.

He also said that GCC member states were committed to promoting peace, stability and development, and would never accept propaganda intended to damage the dignity and reputation of a member state.

“The GCC states will always remain committed to strengthening security, stability and prosperity, and categorically reject any media campaign that targets any of the member governments. Such campaigns will not affect the continuation of their role in supporting peace and security in the region and around the world,” the statement said.

The statement came as diplomatic relations between Somalia and the UAE rapidly deteriorated after President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accused Abu Dhabi’s leaders of directly interfering in Somalia’s political and internal security affairs.

In a televised speech on Tuesday, Hassan Sheikh accused the UAE of providing political, financial and military support to regional administrations and armed groups operating independently of the federal government.

The president also sharply criticized agreements that UAE-based companies had reached concerning the ports of Berbera, Bosaso and Kismayo, arguing that the deals directly undermined Somalia’s sovereignty and should have been terminated and renegotiated in Mogadishu.

On Thursday, Somalia’s Council of Ministers ordered the UAE ambassador to leave the country within 72 hours and also recalled Somalia’s ambassador to Abu Dhabi for consultations.

The Somali government described the measures as necessary to protect the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity.

For its part, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded by condemning what it described as hostile conduct by the Somali government, accusing Mogadishu of using its domestic political disputes to undermine relations between the two countries.

Abu Dhabi also said it had already closed its embassy in Mogadishu and withdrawn all of its diplomats from the country in January 2026, following earlier disputes sparked by Somalia’s cancellation of bilateral agreements.

The latest GCC statement gives the diplomatic crisis a broader regional dimension, with the six-member alliance expressing full support for the UAE and rejecting the allegations made by Somalia.

The GCC is made up of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

The council did not announce any diplomatic or economic measures against Somalia, and its response was limited to condemning statements by Somali government officials and reaffirming its support for the UAE.