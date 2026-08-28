Former Southwest President Rejects Federal Claims Linking His Forces to al-Shabab

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In a statement released on Aug. 27, Laftagareen’s office raised concerns about an Aug. 21 memorandum from the African Union Commission regarding a request made by Somalia’s federal…

Baidoa (AX) — Former Southwest State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen has dismissed federal government accusations that forces aligned with him have ties to al-Shabab, warning that the…

Baidoa (AX) — Former Southwest State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen has dismissed federal government accusations that forces aligned with him have ties to al-Shabab, warning that the…

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Baidoa (AX) — Former Southwest State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen has dismissed federal government accusations that forces aligned with him have ties to al-Shabab, warning that the allegations could put civilians at risk and deepen Somalia’s political crisis.

In a statement released on Aug. 27, Laftagareen’s office raised concerns about an Aug. 21 memorandum from the African Union Commission regarding a request made by Somalia’s federal government to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

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The statement described the Southwest Darawish as legally constituted security forces tasked with protecting civilians, public institutions, security and the constitutional order of South West State.

“Describing these forces as ‘militias affiliated with Al-Shabaab,’ without independently verified evidence, endangers civilians and security personnel and risks undermining public confidence in AUSSOM,” the statement said.

Laftagareen’s office cautioned against allowing Somalia’s political disputes to become entangled with the internationally backed campaign against terrorism.

According to the statement, disagreements between the federal government and federal member states should be addressed through dialogue, constitutional mechanisms and an inclusive political process.

“Using military force to pursue political objectives could further intensify violence, displacement and social division,” the statement said.

Laftagareen’s office said it recognizes and values the sacrifices of African Union troops and their sustained role in supporting peace and security in Somalia.

It also welcomed what it called a clear directive in the African Union memorandum requiring AUSSOM to remain politically neutral and impartial and to avoid taking part in Somalia’s internal political disputes.

“We call upon the African Union and AUSSOM to uphold this instruction fully and undertake an independent verification of the facts before supporting or participating in any military action,” the statement said.

The office further urged caution against measures that could trigger violence, bombardment, displacement or civilian casualties in Baidoa and nearby areas.

It said any operations must adhere to international humanitarian law, obligations to protect civilians and AUSSOM’s rules of engagement.

Laftagareen’s office appealed to AUSSOM troop-contributing countries, the African Union, the United Nations and international partners to reject unverified information and allegations it described as politically motivated.

It said Southwest State authorities were prepared to provide relevant information and take part in an independent fact-finding process, while keeping dialogue, stability and the protection of Somali civilians as priorities.

The statement followed recent claims by Somalia’s federal government that forces loyal to Laftagareen were militants linked to al-Shabab and had repeatedly attacked Baidoa in an effort to seize control of the city.

Laftagareen’s camp has rejected any association with al-Shabab.