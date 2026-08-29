Iran Says It Remains Open to Diplomacy as War With US Reaches Six Months

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“Putting diplomacy back on track isn't impossible. It hinges on US understanding of one simple fact: pressure doesn't work,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X.

Six months into a war with the United States that has reshaped the Middle East, Iran has signaled that diplomacy remains possible — but only if Washington abandons…

Six months into a war with the United States that has reshaped the Middle East, Iran has signaled that diplomacy remains possible — but only if Washington abandons…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Six months into a war with the United States that has reshaped the Middle East, Iran has signaled that diplomacy remains possible — but only if Washington abandons its campaign of pressure.

“Putting diplomacy back on track isn’t impossible. It hinges on US understanding of one simple fact: pressure doesn’t work,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X.

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For months, mediators including Pakistan and Qatar have sought to broker an end to the conflict, which began when the US and Israel launched the war in late February. Their efforts have so far failed to produce a lasting settlement.

A ceasefire reached in April halted the heaviest combat, and the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at paving the way for a final peace agreement. But no deal has followed, while Washington has since declared “economic warfare” against Tehran.

A US naval counter-blockade of Iranian ports is tightening the squeeze on petrol supplies, with Iran already facing a shortfall in domestic production. Washington has intensified its campaign against Tehran, describing the escalation as an “economic D-Day”.

The April truce ended the most intense fighting, but intermittent attacks, concentrated largely around the Strait of Hormuz, have weakened hopes for a comprehensive peace agreement.

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‘Build trust’

For weeks, Tehran has held talks with Muscat over the future of Hormuz. Oman’s territorial waters make up the other half of the strategic strait. Iran has maintained that the waterway will stay closed until Washington meets its obligations under the June memorandum, including lifting the US counter-blockade and removing sanctions.

“The US should build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge our rights, and uphold commitments,” Mr Araghchi said.

Iranian lawmaker Esmail Kowsari repeated the warning on state television, saying that if the memorandum was not carried out and the US “does not respect its commitments, not only will the Strait of Hormuz remain closed, but the United States must be ready for our offensive actions and we will seek them in the most distant places”.

Scott Bessent is expected to make direct appeals to counterparts in bilateral meetings next week

Although Washington is now seeking to cripple Iran’s economy, Tehran has endured decades of international sanctions, leaving experts doubtful about how much additional pressure the US can effectively apply.

Analysts say any US effort to isolate Iran would depend on cooperation from China, a major trading partner that has defended its relationship with Tehran and pledged to protect its interests.

China can still purchase Iranian crude, a crucial source of revenue for Tehran, through overland routes that do not depend on the Strait of Hormuz.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said “no one is above the reach of US sanctions” when asked whether Washington could target Chinese banks conducting business with Iran. His remarks came ahead of an expected September visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the US capital.