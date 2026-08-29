Somalia Deploys Federal Forces to Baidoa Amid Threat From Laftagareen Loyalists

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

BAIDOA, Somalia — Baidoa is facing heightened security tensions after Somalia’s federal government airlifted additional troops to the city to protect the newly installed South West State administration…

BAIDOA, Somalia — Baidoa is facing heightened security tensions after Somalia’s federal government airlifted additional troops to the city to protect the newly installed South West State administration…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

BAIDOA, Somalia — Baidoa is facing heightened security tensions after Somalia’s federal government airlifted additional troops to the city to protect the newly installed South West State administration from forces loyal to former regional president Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen.

Local and security sources said the reinforcements were deployed to safeguard South West State leader Sheikh Aadan Mohamed Nur Madobe, senior officials and vital government facilities. The federal government has not disclosed how many troops arrived or identified the units involved.

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The move follows a sharp deterioration in relations between Mogadishu and Laftagareen’s supporters, who have carried out repeated attacks and armed incursions around Baidoa since he was removed from office earlier this year. The most serious recent confrontation occurred on August 17.

During that fighting, Laftagareen-aligned fighters attacked positions held by federal forces in Baidoa. The Somali government said its troops pushed back the assault, while Laftagareen’s camp maintained that its fighters briefly entered sections of the city. The clashes reportedly left dozens of people dead or injured and drove some residents from their homes.

The arrival of additional troops has intensified the militarisation of Baidoa as the federal government works to entrench the new South West administration under Aadan Madobe. Laftagareen and his supporters reject the transition backed by Mogadishu and have pledged to resist federal forces operating in the city.

The standoff reflects a wider dispute between the federal government and South West State over political leadership, constitutional changes and control of security forces. Analysts have cautioned that the confrontation could trigger more political violence as Somalia moves toward its planned electoral process.

Baidoa remains one of southwestern Somalia’s most important political and security centres. Federal authorities and their allies are seeking to keep the city from coming under the influence of forces aligned with Laftagareen.

The Somali government has not officially confirmed that the latest deployment was specifically ordered to protect Aadan Madobe. Local sources, however, said the reinforcements were sent to secure the South West leadership and strategic government installations.

AXADLETM