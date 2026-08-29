Five Mandera herders abducted by al-Shabaab freed after elders’ intervention

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The men, all residents of Alungu in Mandera County, were freed on Monday evening after sustained efforts by local peace elders and elders from Damasa, across the border…

Five herders abducted near the Kenya-Somalia border by suspected al-Shabaab militants have regained their freedom after elders from both sides negotiated their release.

Crime scene Five herders abducted near the Kenya-Somalia border by suspected al-Shabaab militants have regained their freedom after elders from both sides negotiated their release. - Advertisement -…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Crime scene

Five herders abducted near the Kenya-Somalia border by suspected al-Shabaab militants have regained their freedom after elders from both sides negotiated their release.

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The men, all residents of Alungu in Mandera County, were freed on Monday evening after sustained efforts by local peace elders and elders from Damasa, across the border in Somalia.

Police said the herders were in good health and had returned to their families.

The group was allegedly seized early Monday while at Wantey Dam in Lafey Sub-County. Six herders were reportedly present at the time, but one escaped as the other five were taken away.

The captors are said to have demanded three goats for each hostage, equivalent to Sh6,000 per person, in exchange for their release. They also reportedly offered a camel-for-each-hostage option.

It was not immediately clear whether the demands were fulfilled.

Officials said elders from communities on both sides of the border maintained contact until the men were released, underscoring the importance of traditional leadership in resolving cross-border security incidents and securing the freedom of abductees.

The incident heightened anxiety in the border region, where frequent cross-border movement and insecurity associated with al-Shabaab continue to pose a threat to residents.

Police said investigations and follow-up efforts were still under way to establish the circumstances of the abduction.

Al-Shabaab militants have previously been accused of abducting Kenyans for ransom, while foreigners have also been targeted in the region.

A South Korean couple abducted in the area last year is reportedly being held in territory in Somalia controlled by the militants.

Wantey Dam and its surrounding areas remain vulnerable to militant activity, prompting Kenya to maintain security operations along the border to counter attacks and other threats linked to al-Shabaab.