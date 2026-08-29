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Breaking: Scaffolding Reinstalled Over Ronnie O’Sullivan Mural in the UK
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Scaffolding Reinstalled Over Ronnie O’Sullivan Mural in the UK

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed August 29, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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Scaffolding back up over Ronnie O'Sullivan mural in UK

Scaffolding has returned to a Sheffield snooker club after a mural of Ronnie O’Sullivan attracted a wave of online attention, including comparisons to a zombie.

Sheffield artist Chris Ashmore painted the 30ft artwork on the wall of Spot On Snooker Club on Langsett Road.

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On 15 August, Mr Ashmore posted photographs on the Facebook page of his business, Creative Murals and Portraits UK, showing the mural apparently close to completion.

The painting depicts the seven-time world champion bending over a shot, cue in hand and rest positioned beside him. It was unveiled fully when the scaffolding was recently removed.

“I usually use a scissor lift, where you can stand back and see things as a whole, but I couldn’t use it as the land is too uneven,” he told the BBC.

“I saw people saying it looks like Michael Jackson or a zombie.

“I’ve got thick skin, I’ll be OK, but it didn’t feel fair,” he said.

The scaffolding was back in place at the mural today. The club is about 3km from the Crucible, the Sheffield venue that hosts the World Championships each year.

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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