Scaffolding Reinstalled Over Ronnie O’Sullivan Mural in the UK

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Sheffield artist Chris Ashmore painted the 30ft artwork on the wall of Spot On Snooker Club on Langsett Road.

Scaffolding has returned to a Sheffield snooker club after a mural of Ronnie O'Sullivan attracted a wave of online attention, including comparisons to a zombie.

Scaffolding has returned to a Sheffield snooker club after a mural of Ronnie O’Sullivan attracted a wave of online attention, including comparisons to a zombie. Sheffield artist Chris…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Scaffolding has returned to a Sheffield snooker club after a mural of Ronnie O’Sullivan attracted a wave of online attention, including comparisons to a zombie.

Sheffield artist Chris Ashmore painted the 30ft artwork on the wall of Spot On Snooker Club on Langsett Road.

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On 15 August, Mr Ashmore posted photographs on the Facebook page of his business, Creative Murals and Portraits UK, showing the mural apparently close to completion.

The painting depicts the seven-time world champion bending over a shot, cue in hand and rest positioned beside him. It was unveiled fully when the scaffolding was recently removed.

“I usually use a scissor lift, where you can stand back and see things as a whole, but I couldn’t use it as the land is too uneven,” he told the BBC.

“I saw people saying it looks like Michael Jackson or a zombie.

“I’ve got thick skin, I’ll be OK, but it didn’t feel fair,” he said.

The scaffolding was back in place at the mural today. The club is about 3km from the Crucible, the Sheffield venue that hosts the World Championships each year.