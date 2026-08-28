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New Testimony Raises Questions About Cause of Malawi VP’s Plane Crash

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By Newsroom August 28, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
New Testimony Questions Cause of Malawi VP's Plane Crash

Fresh testimony has cast doubt on claims that poor weather caused the plane crash that killed Vice-President Saulos Chilima in 2024, with a parliamentary inquiry hearing that visibility at the departure airport was adequate for landing.

Olive Chavunguma, a former weather station chief, told the committee that Mzuzu Airport recorded visibility of eight kilometers on the morning of the June 2024 crash. She said those conditions would have been sufficient for the aircraft to land.

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“If there were limiting factors, then the challenges were en route because the accident happened in Chikangawa,” she told the committee.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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