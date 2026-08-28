New Testimony Raises Questions About Cause of Malawi VP’s Plane Crash

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Olive Chavunguma, a former weather station chief, told the committee that Mzuzu Airport recorded visibility of eight kilometers on the morning of the June 2024 crash. She said…

Fresh testimony has cast doubt on claims that poor weather caused the plane crash that killed Vice-President Saulos Chilima in 2024, with a parliamentary inquiry hearing that visibility…

Fresh testimony has cast doubt on claims that poor weather caused the plane crash that killed Vice-President Saulos Chilima in 2024, with a parliamentary inquiry hearing that visibility…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Fresh testimony has cast doubt on claims that poor weather caused the plane crash that killed Vice-President Saulos Chilima in 2024, with a parliamentary inquiry hearing that visibility at the departure airport was adequate for landing.

Olive Chavunguma, a former weather station chief, told the committee that Mzuzu Airport recorded visibility of eight kilometers on the morning of the June 2024 crash. She said those conditions would have been sufficient for the aircraft to land.

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“If there were limiting factors, then the challenges were en route because the accident happened in Chikangawa,” she told the committee.