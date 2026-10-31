EU Naval Mission Investigates Reports That Iranian-Owned Vessel Was Hijacked off Somalia’s Coast

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Mogadishu (AX) — The European Union naval mission is investigating reports that an Iranian-owned fishing vessel was hijacked off northeastern Somalia, raising concerns about the security of commercial…

Mogadishu (AX) — The European Union naval mission is investigating reports that an Iranian-owned fishing vessel was hijacked off northeastern Somalia, raising concerns about the security of commercial shipping amid warnings that the vessel could be used to support further piracy attacks.

The Maritime Security Centre–Indian Ocean (MSCIO), which supports the European Union’s Operation ATALANTA, said the Iranian fishing vessel named Azini was reportedly hijacked at around 09:00 UTC on October 29.

- Advertisement -

In a brief notice issued on October 31, MSCIO said the vessel was moving toward commercial shipping routes, prompting fears that it could be used as a mothership for further attacks by pirates.

The warning does not confirm that the Azini has been used to launch attacks, while the safety of its crew remains unknown and maritime authorities have yet to identify those behind the reported hijacking.

The vessel’s movement toward shipping lanes has caused serious concern about the safety of commercial vessels operating off northeastern Somalia’s coast.

A fishing vessel used as a pirate mothership could enable attacks to be organized farther from the site of the original incident, creating new security risks for other vessels.

So far, MSCIO has not reported any confirmed attacks launched from the Azini.

Shipping Companies Urged to Exercise Extra Vigilance

MSCIO has urged vessels in the vicinity of the incident to exercise full vigilance, comply with maritime security procedures and report any suspicious activity.

The warning was issued as Operation ATALANTA forces investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported hijacking of the vessel.

For commercial shipping companies, the primary concern is whether the incident was an isolated event or could develop into a broader threat endangering nearby shipping routes.

The key point in the warning is the fear that the Azini could be used as a base from which pirates launch attacks, although security agencies have not confirmed that it was actually used in piracy operations.

The MSCIO report did not identify any confirmed related attacks resulting from the incident.

Incident Reported off the Coast of Puntland

Local media outlet Puntland Post separately reported that the incident occurred off Banderbayla, along the coast of northeastern Somalia.

The report added that two Somali security guards were among those aboard the Iranian vessel.

Neither claim has been independently verified, and Puntland Post did not identify the sources it cited for the report.

Meanwhile, MSCIO does not have verified information from the vessel’s crew and has not identified the group responsible for the reported hijacking.

The information currently available does not establish the vessel’s official status, the condition of those aboard or the identity of those actually suspected of carrying out the attack.

Investigation Focused on the Risk of Piracy

Operation ATALANTA is handling the investigation into the incident, while maritime authorities continue warning vessels near the area about the possibility of security threats.

The MSCIO warning did not describe what happened when the vessel was boarded and does not confirm that it is currently in the direct control of suspected pirates.

For commercial shipping companies, the main issue they are monitoring is whether authorities can confirm the Azini’s status and whether it poses a direct threat to the passage of other vessels.

In the meantime, MSCIO’s advice focuses on increasing vigilance and reporting anything suspicious, as the risk of further piracy attacks has not yet been confirmed.