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Under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia’s foreign policy is shaped by the philosophy of Medemer, or synergy. The approach emphasizes national unity, social cohesion, inclusive economic growth, and…

Transforming Borders into Bridges: Ethiopia’s Regional Integration Approach under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed The Horn of Africa faces a web of political, economic, and climate-related shocks that extend…

Transforming Borders into Bridges: Ethiopia’s Regional Integration Approach under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed The Horn of Africa faces a web of political, economic, and climate-related shocks that extend…

Transforming Borders into Bridges: Ethiopia’s Regional Integration Approach under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

The Horn of Africa faces a web of political, economic, and climate-related shocks that extend beyond any one country’s ability to manage them. Those shared pressures make collective action indispensable to building resilience, reducing vulnerability, and creating a region better equipped to confront common challenges. Regional integration offers a pathway to pool resources, deepen cooperation, and strengthen stability.

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Under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia’s foreign policy is shaped by the philosophy of Medemer, or synergy. The approach emphasizes national unity, social cohesion, inclusive economic growth, and the coordinated use of institutions, ideas, and resources to advance development at home. It also places emphasis on strengthening state institutions and promoting national dialogue and reconciliation among Ethiopia’s diverse communities. Relations with neighboring countries form a central pillar of this regional integration agenda.

Regionally, Ethiopia’s foreign policy seeks to promote integration and interdependence through trade, infrastructure, energy, and transport connectivity. Addis Ababa aims to reinforce cooperation through institutions including the Intergovernmental Authority on Development and the African Union, while advancing cross-border infrastructure, electricity exports, and transport corridors. Access to ports and maritime connectivity also remain important long-term economic and strategic priorities. At the same time, Ethiopia supports peace and security efforts in the Horn of Africa and backs African-led responses to African challenges through continental frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Globally, Ethiopia pursues constructive and pragmatic diplomacy, broader international partnerships, and economic diplomacy designed to attract investment, expand trade, facilitate technology transfer, and secure development financing. Its foreign policy also supports climate action and environmental sustainability through initiatives such as the Green Legacy Initiative. In multilateral forums, Ethiopia promotes Africa’s interests in global governance, supports institutional cooperation, and seeks to balance relationships among major competing powers and other strategic partners.

Within this broader vision, Ethiopia’s development program has prioritized mega projects designed to expand energy generation, improve transport and trade links, and enhance the country’s position as a regional energy hub. These investments are intended not only to drive domestic growth but also to deepen economic relationships with neighboring states and the wider region, helping convert borders into bridges.

Regional integration has also been incorporated into Ethiopia’s institutional structure. The 2022 transformation of the Ministry of Trade and Industry into the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration represented a practical step in advancing Prime Minister Abiy’s cooperation-focused agenda. The change underscored Ethiopia’s strategic intention to expand economic, infrastructure, and diplomatic collaboration across the region.

Peace and Security Engaments: Ethiopia remains a strong supporter of the United Nations principle of collective security. Despite continuing regional tensions, it maintains peacekeeping responsibilities in Somalia, South Sudan, and the Abyei Area, demonstrating its stated commitment to regional peace and stability.

Consistent with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s regional integration approach, Ethiopia combines diplomacy, a good offices role in regional disputes, and large-scale infrastructure development to advance stability, connectivity, and shared prosperity. Its key initiatives include the Tripartite Agreement with Eritrea and Somalia, the resolution of the maritime dispute between Kenya and Somalia, the Peace Agreement with Eritrea, support for the South Sudan peace process, and participation in Sudan transition talks, among others. Ethiopia sees regional peace and stability not as an external obligation, but as a shared necessity.

Energy: Ethiopia is expanding regional energy cooperation through cross-border interconnections and increased export capacity. A prominent example is the Ethiopia–Kenya Electricity Interconnector, running from Sodo through Moyale to Suswa. The project enables cross-border electricity trade and helps integrate power networks involving Kenya, Tanzania, and eventually Uganda through the Eastern Africa Power Pool framework.

Under existing grid agreements, Ethiopia also supplies electricity to Sudan, with that capacity expected to grow substantially. Djibouti has depended on Ethiopian hydropower since 2011. In South Sudan, Ethiopia has advanced interconnection plans aimed at exporting electricity to areas that remain largely off-grid.

Energy cooperation with Somalia is also taking shape. Supported by the World Bank, the initiative has completed feasibility studies for two of the three planned interconnection routes and seeks to deliver lower-cost Ethiopian hydropower to Somalia. Proposed transmission lines would connect the two countries through three entry points—Doolow, Wajaale, and Goldogob—adding momentum to regional energy integration and economic cooperation.

Transport: Ethiopia’s transport infrastructure serves as a backbone for regional trade, mobility, and integration. Connectivity with South Sudan is improving through the Paloich–Maiwut–Pagak Road, a cross-border highway linking South Sudan’s oil-producing areas with Ethiopia’s transport network and, ultimately, the Port of Djibouti. More broadly, the South Sudan–Ethiopia–Djibouti Transport Corridor is expected to improve access to regional and international markets. Further south, upgrades at the Moyale border crossing, including one-stop border posts, have simplified customs procedures and supported trade between Ethiopia and Kenya. The Lamu Port–South Sudan–Ethiopia Transport, or LAPSSET, Corridor complements these efforts by providing an alternative route to the sea through Kenya’s Lamu Port.

On the sidelines of the 39th African Union Summit, Djibouti, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Uganda signed an agreement creating the Djibouti–Ethiopia–South Sudan–Uganda, or DESSU, Corridor Management Authority. The body is intended to modernize regional trade and improve access to ports. For Ethiopia, the DESSU Corridor fits into a wider strategy centered on connectivity, trade facilitation, and infrastructure-led integration.

Ethiopia is also linked to Pan-African highways, including Trans-African Highway 7, the Dakar–Ndjamena–Addis Ababa route, which connects Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan, and destinations beyond them to support cross-border movement and commerce. The Addis Ababa–Djibouti Railway further speeds cargo shipments to the coast and is expected to expand toward Kenya and South Sudan. Together, these road and rail networks are embedding Ethiopia more deeply in East African transport systems and illustrating its practical approach to regional connectivity.

Trade corridors and maritime gateways remain central to Ethiopia’s integration strategy. The Port of Djibouti is the country’s principal outlet to the sea, while Kenya’s Lamu Port offers an alternative connection to the Indian Ocean. Ethiopia’s participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area, or AfCFTA, is intended to expand cross-border commerce, regional value chains, and market access. Alongside those efforts, the country continues to seek reliable and diversified access to the Red Sea through diplomacy and regional cooperation.

Ethiopia is also pursuing regional integration through digital connectivity and technological collaboration. The February 2026 agreement among Ethio Telecom, Djibouti Telecom, and Sudatel Group to establish a fiber-optic network linking Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Sudan, together with programs led by the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute and the planned Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence University, reflects that direction. The university is set to offer scholarships to African students before the end of 2026, reinforcing Ethiopia’s stated commitment to connectivity, knowledge sharing, and collaborative development across the continent.

Aviation represents another important pillar of Ethiopia’s regional integration agenda. By facilitating the movement of people and goods, the sector supports trade, tourism, and stronger ties among communities. Bishoftu International Airport is expected to further strengthen Ethiopia’s position as a regional and continental aviation hub.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Green Legacy Initiative has meanwhile encouraged environmental cooperation beyond Ethiopia’s borders through the exchange of experience and seedlings. It has also inspired similar programs in neighboring countries and elsewhere.

Building on these milestones, the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the Aysha II Wind Power Project, and the Shabeely Resort opened a new phase of multilateral engagement. The events brought together regional leaders, including the presidents of Djibouti, Kenya, and Somalia, among others, and highlighted expanding cooperation in energy, tourism, and economic diversification.

Ethiopia’s mega projects and regional integration agenda create significant opportunities in energy, trade, and connectivity. They position the country as a potential regional energy hub, strengthen economic ties, turn borders into bridges, and create the basis for a “peace dividend” through shared cooperation. The process nevertheless faces serious obstacles. Persistent instability, perceptions that benefits are distributed unevenly, limited understanding of the Prime Minister’s regional cooperation approach, and external interference can erode trust and restrict engagement. Financial constraints, institutional limitations, and technical capacity gaps add further complications.

Ultimately, Ethiopia’s approach is built around both burden-sharing and benefit-sharing across the region. The major initiatives pursued under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed demonstrate an effort to translate that vision into practical results. By pairing infrastructure development with diplomacy and regional cooperation, Ethiopia is seeking to expand connectivity, economic interdependence, and shared interests. Taken together, these efforts are laying groundwork for stronger trade, sustainable growth, and long-term prosperity across the region.

By Yohannes Gashama, Ethiopian Diplomat, Ethiopian Consulate General Office, Puntland State State of Somalia of Somalia.