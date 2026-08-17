Morocco Detains Scores of Migrants Near Ceuta Border

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Police fired tear gas to break up groups assembling near the frontier. The reported detentions come two weeks after about 78,000 migrants reached the exclave by sea within…

Moroccan authorities have detained more than 100 migrants near the border with Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta, as security forces brace for another possible mass crossing. At…

Moroccan authorities have detained more than 100 migrants near the border with Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta, as security forces brace for another possible mass crossing. At…

Moroccan authorities have detained more than 100 migrants near the border with Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta, as security forces brace for another possible mass crossing. At least 111 people, most of them from sub-Saharan Africa, were reportedly arrested in the area around Fnideq.

Police fired tear gas to break up groups assembling near the frontier. The reported detentions come two weeks after about 78,000 migrants reached the exclave by sea within hours. Ceuta’s mayor said 100 people died during the arrivals, while noting that the overwhelming majority of those who reached the territory had since returned to Morocco.

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Morocco and Spain have reinforced the border with thousands of security personnel, drones, boats and physical barriers. Fears of a fresh influx have also heightened tensions between European countries.