Egypt to host four-way summit with Eritrea, Somalia and Sudan amid Ethiopia tensions

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Egypt’s presidency said the meeting was being convened for “consultation and coordination about regional issues of mutual concern.”

Egypt will host the leaders of Eritrea, Somalia and Sudan on Sunday for a four-way summit in New Alamein, as fighting continues in northern Ethiopia and tensions mount…

Egypt will host the leaders of Eritrea, Somalia and Sudan on Sunday for a four-way summit in New Alamein, as fighting continues in northern Ethiopia and tensions mount…

Egypt will host the leaders of Eritrea, Somalia and Sudan on Sunday for a four-way summit in New Alamein, as fighting continues in northern Ethiopia and tensions mount across the region.

The leaders of Egypt, Eritrea, Somalia and Sudan are set to meet in the northern Egyptian city of New Alamein to address regional developments, including the ongoing conflict in northern Ethiopia.

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Egypt’s presidency said the meeting was being convened for “consultation and coordination about regional issues of mutual concern.”

The summit will be attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The presidency did not provide further details about the issues scheduled for discussion.

The meeting follows the severing of diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea, as well as reciprocal expulsions of diplomats by Egypt and Ethiopia.

Fighting resumed in September between Ethiopian federal forces and an opposition alliance led by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The hostilities have since spread into parts of southern Tigray and the neighboring Afar region.