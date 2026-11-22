Axadle Media Group has strongly condemned the decision by Somalia’s Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism to revoke the broadcasting license of Geedfadhi Radio. A letter issued by the ministry and dated November 14 stated that the radio station’s license, granted in September 2026, had been revoked, although it was valid until September 2027.

The ministry accused Geedfadhi Radio of violating Articles 2, 4, 25 and 29 of Somalia’s Media Law, claiming that the station had broadcast “biased news” or “false information,” “spread propaganda,” “incited conflict,” and “glorified Al-Shabaab.” Axadle Media Group does not believe these allegations are grounded in fact, and views them as failed, recycled pretexts that have repeatedly been used to silence independent media. Geedfadhi Radio had broadcast reports critical of the current government and its political leadership. The station had also hosted public debates attended by prominent politicians, experts and members of the public, including guests whose views the government might regard as oppositional. This type of journalism is a legitimate part of the media’s role and does not, in itself, constitute a breach of ethics or the law.

The allegations presented do not identify the specific programs that were broadcast, nor do they provide the evidence on which the decision was based. They also do not explain why revoking the station’s license was deemed necessary. Based on the available information, Axadle Media Group considers the measure contrary to Somalia’s constitutional guarantees of freedom of expression and media independence. The Constitution also requires administrative decisions to be lawful, reasonable and made through a fair process. Any restriction imposed on rights must be prescribed by law, clearly shown to be legitimate and fact-based, and adopted with consideration given to less restrictive alternatives.

The decision also raises questions about Somalia’s 2020 Media Law. Article 14 of the law provides for the establishment of a Somali Media Council comprising representatives from state media, private media and civil society organizations, and requires protection from political or government interference. Axadle Media Group is concerned that these legal safeguards were not followed in this case, which is why the organization has long insisted on the creation of a fully independent, inclusive and credible media council.

International standards also impose strict limits on interference with freedom of expression. Under Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, restrictions must be provided for by law and serve a legitimate purpose. They must also be necessary and proportionate to the seriousness of the matter. Serious allegations alone cannot justify shutting down a media outlet without clear evidence and a fair process.

“Even when a media organization reports or broadcasts harsh facts, revoking its operating license to silence it is wholly unlawful. Regulatory powers cannot be used to punish a media outlet for its editorial work or for the views expressed by its guests. Without credible evidence, a transparent process and a balanced response, revoking Geedfadhi Radio’s license violates the guarantees of the Constitution and Somalia’s international human rights obligations. Officials must reverse this decision because it is unlawful, unnecessary and ill-considered,” said Omar Faruk Osman, Secretary-General of Axadle Media Group.

Axadle Media Group calls on the Federal Government to immediately restore Geedfadhi Radio’s license. The ministry must disclose the evidence and legal grounds underpinning its decision, ensure that the station can defend itself against the allegations made against it, and allow for an effective independent review. Geedfadhi Radio must not be silenced for its critical journalism or for providing a platform for public debate.