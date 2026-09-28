Trump says men arrested at US air base in UK sought to cause ‘big damage’

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US President Donald Trump said the suspects had been planning to cause “big damage” and had already been under surveillance by British and American authorities.

Five men have been arrested near a US air base in western England on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offences after police were alerted to three vans travelling…

Five men have been arrested near a US air base in western England on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offences after police were alerted to three vans travelling…

Five men have been arrested near a US air base in western England on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offences after police were alerted to three vans travelling towards the military site, which has been used in strikes against Iran.

US President Donald Trump said the suspects had been planning to cause “big damage” and had already been under surveillance by British and American authorities.

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Counter Terrorism Policing detectives said officers received a report in the early hours of this morning about three suspicious vehicles apparently heading towards RAF Fairford.

Armed police detained the five men, who were later held on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act.

Police working to understand circumstances

“We are in the early stages of an investigation, and five men remain in custody,” Vicki Evans, the senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said in a statement.

“As you would expect we are working closely with our partners to understand the circumstances of the incident.”

A 400-metre cordon was established around the base while bomb disposal specialists examined the vans. Residents of 85 homes in a nearby village were evacuated, and armed officers continued to patrol the area.

The British government, which authorised the US to use bombers stationed at Fairford to attack Iranian missile sites targeting ships in the Strait of Hormuz, said Prime Minister Andy Burnham was being kept informed.

Mr Burnham thanked police and the armed forces, writing on X: “I know today’s incident near RAF Fairford will be deeply concerning for local residents and for many people following developments across the country”.

In July, Britain said its armed forces were prepared to defend the country against any attack after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned that US bombers should not be allowed to fly from Fairford. The guards said any base used to launch attacks would be considered a legitimate target.

Police have not identified who they believe was behind the incident. A source familiar with the investigation said an Iranian-linked motive was regarded as the most likely, although a Russian sabotage operation and an Islamist plot were also being examined.

“The arrest in the UK was fantastic,” Mr Trump told reporters, describing it as “an amazing job”.

“We had them under investigation. They were looking to do big damage to our port and working with the British worked out great … We had them under view for a long time, and we got them,” Mr Trump added.

Armed police blocked access to the base this morning, while large machinery was also used to prevent entry. Reuters witnesses said security had been tightened at other US-linked facilities, with armoured vehicles and soldiers stationed at the gates of RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall in eastern England.

A US Air Force B-1 Lancer bomber sits on the tarmac at RAF Fairford in Fairford

Declaration of major incident

“A cordon is in place as a precaution and the public can expect to see an emergency services presence in the area for some time,” Gloucestershire Police Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone told reporters.

A US Air Force spokesperson declined to comment on specific force-protection measures.

“The 501st Combat Support Wing and our fellow UK-based Wings remain vigilant and will take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security of our US service members, civilians, contractors, and their families,” the spokesperson said.

“We constantly assess a variety of factors that determine what measures we institute or modify to protect our installations, our people and their families.”

British ministers have previously warned providers of critical infrastructure about the threat from Russia, as government concerns grow over potential sabotage operations and cyberattacks.

Russia denies carrying out hybrid attacks against Western countries.

In June 2025, the Palestine Action protest group broke into a British military air base in central England. The organisation has since been proscribed as a terrorist organisation.