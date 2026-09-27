 Skip to content
Sunday, September 27, 2026 14 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Dhuhr 11:49
Muqdisho 29°C
Breaking: Explosion Destroys Athens Building, Killing Two and Leaving Four Missing
Breaking News
Explosion Destroys Athens Building, Killing Two and Leaving Four MissingIran Pushes Diplomatic Solution After Trump Rejects Peace PlanLavrov says Europe is blocking talks as strikes leave 16 dead across Russia and UkraineNISA Kills 12 al-Shabab Members in Somalia’s Middle Shabelle RegionTikTok Settles Alabama Child Safety Case for $100 MillionFighting in northern Ethiopia raises fears of blackout and blockadeExplosion Destroys Athens Building, Killing Two and Leaving Four MissingIran Pushes Diplomatic Solution After Trump Rejects Peace PlanLavrov says Europe is blocking talks as strikes leave 16 dead across Russia and UkraineNISA Kills 12 al-Shabab Members in Somalia’s Middle Shabelle RegionTikTok Settles Alabama Child Safety Case for $100 MillionFighting in northern Ethiopia raises fears of blackout and blockade
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom World News English

Explosion Destroys Athens Building, Killing Two and Leaving Four Missing

Follow
By Abdiwahab Ahmed September 27, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Two dead, four missing after explosion destroys building in Athens

Two people are dead and four others remain missing after an explosion brought down a residential building in Plaka, a heavily visited district in central Athens.

The blast yesterday reduced the two-storey property to rubble near landmarks including the Acropolis and the Temple of Zeus.

- Advertisement -

Three people suffered injuries, while the force of the explosion damaged neighboring homes, shops and vehicles. Debris and shattered glass were scattered as far as three blocks from the site.

Rescue teams wearing heavy protective gear and red helmets, along with sniffer dogs, searched for an elderly couple who lived in one apartment and four tourists staying in another.

Clothes and household belongings lay scattered across the wreckage.

“It (the rescue operation) is not easy as the biggest part of the building has collapsed and there is risk for adjacent buildings which have been evacuated for security reasons,” police spokeswoman Constantina Dimoglidou told public broadcaster ERT.

The four tourists, two American couples, had been due to check out and travel to Athens airport yesterday, according to a police source.

Authorities had not immediately established what triggered the explosion in the neighborhood, which is crowded with hotels and short-term rental properties.

Athens mayor Haris Doukas said the blast was likely connected to gas infrastructure. “Something went terribly wrong.”

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 5,174 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from World

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.