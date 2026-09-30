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Morocco Appoints Its First Woman Prime Minister

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By Newsroom September 30, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Morocco Appoints First Woman Prime Minister
Morocco Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

Morocco has named Fatima Zahra El Mansouri its first female prime minister, following the Authenticity and Modernity Party’s victory in the parliamentary elections.

King Mohammed VI appointed El Mansouri, making her only the second woman to head a government in the Arab world after Tunisia’s Najla Bouden. The 50-year-old lawyer and veteran politician previously served as mayor of Marrakesh and held a cabinet portfolio responsible for housing and urban planning.

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El Mansouri’s party secured 97 of Parliament’s 395 seats, leaving it to negotiate a coalition to reach a governing majority. The Islamist Justice and Development Party, which won 54 seats, has said it will sit in opposition.

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