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Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, drones have repeatedly crossed into the airspace of NATO’s eastern members. Each incident has heightened pressure on…

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Three objects believed to be Russian — likely two missiles and a drone — entered Polish airspace overnight, Poland’s defence minister said, condemning the incursion as a “provocation”…

Three objects believed to be Russian — likely two missiles and a drone — entered Polish airspace overnight, Poland’s defence minister said, condemning the incursion as a “provocation” by Moscow.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, drones have repeatedly crossed into the airspace of NATO’s eastern members. Each incident has heightened pressure on the alliance and renewed fears that the conflict could spill beyond Ukraine’s borders.

“There was an Kh-101 missile… In the second case, one can also speak of a missile; in the third, it was most likely a jet-powered drone.”

The objects were detected as Poland prepared to host military exercises involving the “Coalition of the Willing”, a group of Ukraine’s allies.

“These exercises, combined with ⁠the presence of defence ministers from France, the United Kingdom, and the Baltic states – along with eight chiefs of staff, including those from our key allies – suggest that the convergence of these events is no accident,” Mr Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

He said the exercises would proceed as planned and that Poland would seek additional NATO assistance to reinforce security along the alliance’s eastern flank.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said there was no doubt the objects that came down in Poland were Russian.

“It seems we are dealing with an intentional ‌provocation,” he told a news conference.

The incident followed warnings from European governments that no peace agreement should be imposed over their heads, after US President Donald Trump described Russia’s Vladimir Putin as a “friend” during a summit with ⁠Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Who is he? He’s my friend

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said authorities were investigating three separate locations.

Video posted ‌on social media, apparently recorded by a security camera at a property in the village of ⁠Chmielek, near Nowy Lipowiec, ‌captured what appeared to be a distant explosion.

“I had just gotten up. I was making coffee, getting the kids ready for school, and then I heard a whistling sound. And then a thud — a dull, muffled kind of impact,” local resident Natalia Szponar said. “I was a little panicked. I felt a bit scared.”

Andrzej Borowiec, mayor of neighbouring Aleksandrow county, said an ⁠object measuring around seven metres in length had fallen early in the morning.

“Smoke was rising – black smoke… something that looked like one large, distinct mushroom cloud,” he ⁠said.

Polish Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak said on X that a traffic controller had reported hearing a powerful bang near railway facilities in Rudnik nad Sanem, about 50km west of Nowy Lipowiec.

He said no obvious damage had been found on the railway, though an inspection vehicle was sent to the site.

Klimczak added that air traffic controllers had been evacuated from the airport in Rzeszow, the largest city in southeastern Poland.

Police said debris was discovered across a wide area of uncultivated farmland in Molodycz, about 50km south of Nowy Lipowiec.