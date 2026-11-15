Passengers Rescued After U.S. Ship Crashes on Mississippi River

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Calling the rescue "a miracle on the Mississippi," Ms Moreno said 32 passengers from the American Cruise Lines paddle wheeler American Heritage were taken to hospital. None suffered…

Harbour personnel, firefighters and bystanders worked frantically to bring people ashore, and everyone aboard the stricken vessel was eventually accounted for, New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said at…

A chaotic rescue unfolded on the Mississippi River in New Orleans yesterday after a tanker crashed into a docked luxury paddle wheeler, sending the cruise ship rolling onto…

A chaotic rescue unfolded on the Mississippi River in New Orleans yesterday after a tanker crashed into a docked luxury paddle wheeler, sending the cruise ship rolling onto its side and sinking as passengers rushed for safety and dozens plunged into the water.

Harbour personnel, firefighters and bystanders worked frantically to bring people ashore, and everyone aboard the stricken vessel was eventually accounted for, New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said at a press conference.

Calling the rescue “a miracle on the Mississippi,” Ms Moreno said 32 passengers from the American Cruise Lines paddle wheeler American Heritage were taken to hospital. None suffered “any type of critical injuries”, she said.

About 180 to 190 passengers and crew members were aboard the American Heritage when the collision occurred, according to the mayor.

A tugboat stabilises the paddle wheeler after it capsized following the collision with the tanker

The crash happened around midday after the tanker Atlantic Asphalt “lost control and collided” with the cruise ship, which was moored at the time, Ms Moreno said.

Passengers began evacuating as the American Heritage took on water. The vessel then “toppled over and flipped”, throwing people into the river, the mayor said.

Harbour Police Chief Melanie Montroll said about 87 passengers had managed to leave the American Heritage before it capsized, according to the joint news site of the New Orleans Advocate and Times-Picayune.

Ms Moreno said the rapid response from local, state and federal emergency teams, along with people aboard nearby vessels, helped avert any fatalities.

The US Coast Guard said in an emailed statement that river traffic had been halted near the collision site.

Coast Guard Captain Melanie Burnham told the New Orleans Advocate that the tanker appeared to have suffered a steering problem, although investigators had not determined what caused the accident.

American Cruise Lines said in an emailed statement that it was working with the Coast Guard and local authorities.

“Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved,” the company said.