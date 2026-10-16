Israeli settlers burn olive trees, injure journalist in West Bank attack

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

According to Reuters witnesses, about 80 settlers — some carrying gas canisters — came down from a hill overlooking a terraced olive grove where residents of Abu Falah…

Dozens of masked Israeli settlers dressed in black torched olive trees and hurled stones at Palestinians during a coordinated assault on an annual harvest in a West Bank…

Dozens of masked Israeli settlers dressed in black torched olive trees and hurled stones at Palestinians during a coordinated assault on an annual harvest in a West Bank…

Dozens of masked Israeli settlers dressed in black torched olive trees and hurled stones at Palestinians during a coordinated assault on an annual harvest in a West Bank village, injuring at least two people, including a journalist.

According to Reuters witnesses, about 80 settlers — some carrying gas canisters — came down from a hill overlooking a terraced olive grove where residents of Abu Falah had gathered to collect the ripened fruit. The harvest is a deeply rooted yearly tradition in Palestinian communities.

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The settlers positioned themselves along the paths cutting through the terraced olive trees.

Some launched stones with slings at the Palestinian villagers. The residents retreated towards the foot of the hill before gathering rocks and throwing them back in an effort to protect themselves.

During the assault, at least two Israeli military jeeps raced through the area, sending clouds of dust into the air as villagers scrambled out of their path.

The violence continued after the soldiers arrived. Israeli troops fired tear gas towards Palestinians who had moved away from the jeeps.

Live gunfire was also heard in the area, while a Reuters photographer saw at least one armed settler fire a weapon.

In a statement, the Israeli military said soldiers and border police had fired what it called warning shots after arriving at the scene. It said troops later fired towards a person they believed presented a threat.

“Attempts to incite friction between populations undermine security in the area,” the military said.

“Attacks and violence against innocent civilians are grave and unacceptable,” it added.

Watch: Israeli settlers burn olive trees in an attack in the West Bank

Washington Post journalist injured

Palestinian medics said two people were hurt and transported to hospitals in the Ramallah area. One of them was Heidi Levine, a photojournalist working for The Washington Post.

Footage from the scene showed Ms Levine lying on her side on a dirt track, covering her face with her hands as at least three settlers stood around her.

Later, speaking from a hospital bed, Ms Levine said she was in stable condition. “I was attacked, pushed to the ground. Luckily, I had my flak jacket and helmet, otherwise I probably wouldn’t even be here, because they just kept kicking me and kicking me.”

Ms Levine said the assault stopped after Palestinian colleagues stepped in. Medics first took her by ambulance to a clinic in Abu Falah before transferring her to a hospital in Ramallah.

Her voice trembled as she spoke, while her left hand was wrapped in bandages.

Matt Murray, the executive editor of The Washington Post, called for an investigation in a statement.

“This morning, a Washington Post photographer, Heidi Levine, was attacked by Israeli settlers while reporting in the West Bank,” Mr Murray said.

“She was wearing visible markings clearly identifying her as a journalist.

“While we are relieved that Heidi has received medical care and is safe, we are outraged by this unwarranted attack on a journalist doing her job and urge a thorough investigation and follow-through from authorities.”

Settler violence has surged in West Bank

Violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has intensified, with at least 170 attacks recorded since 27 September, around the beginning of the annual olive harvest, according to Yesh Din, an Israeli group that monitors settlements.

The attacks have taken place as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government has overseen a rapid expansion of settlements and smaller outposts throughout the West Bank.

Mr Netanyahu has condemned the violence, but has taken limited action against incidents that have prompted international criticism and plans for sanctions from longtime Israeli allies, including Britain.

About 500,000 settlers and at least 3 million Palestinians live in the West Bank.

The United Nations and most countries regard the settlements as illegal under international law governing military occupations.

Israel rejects that position and considers the territory disputed rather than occupied.

The assault in Abu Falah came after a similar incident earlier in the day near the village of Turmus Ayya, where settlers burned three cars after attacking farmers picking olives. The military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Salah Abu Niswa, who witnessed the incident in Turmus Ayya, said the settlers “snuck up like thieves, they caught someone by himself and began to beat him”.

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