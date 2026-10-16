Nineteen people injured after bus collides with Eurotunnel train

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The crash happened in Coquelles last night, but officials said the circumstances leading up to it remain unclear.

A minibus carrying heavy goods vehicle drivers collided with a freight train at the Eurotunnel loading platform near Calais, injuring 19 people, French authorities said.

A minibus carrying heavy goods vehicle drivers collided with a freight train at the Eurotunnel loading platform near Calais, injuring 19 people, French authorities said. The crash happened…

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A minibus carrying heavy goods vehicle drivers collided with a freight train at the Eurotunnel loading platform near Calais, injuring 19 people, French authorities said.

The crash happened in Coquelles last night, but officials said the circumstances leading up to it remain unclear.

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A local official told reporters that the minibus appeared to have struck a departing LeShuttle train while it was on the platform.

The Pas-de-Calais prefecture said in a statement: “A minibus carrying heavy goods vehicle drivers and preparing to board a LeShuttle train was involved in an accident this evening at the loading platform of the Eurotunnel site.

“Initial reports indicate that 19 people were involved, including the driver.

“At this stage, there are no fatalities, and no one’s life is considered to be in danger.”

The Eurotunnel terminal site

Agathe Cury, the subprefect for the Pas-de-Calais region, attended the scene and told reporters: “Two trains were positioned on either side of the platform. One was being loaded with heavy goods vehicles before a cross-Channel journey, while another train, which had already been loaded, was leaving.

“For reasons that remain unknown at present, the minibus collided with the departing train.

“The bus did not overturn and remained upright, but the force of the impact caused injuries to those involved.”

Ms Cury said the minibus had been transporting the HGV drivers to a designated passenger area inside the LeShuttle train that was still being loaded at the platform.

“The people involved were of various nationalities, and the relevant consulates have been notified,” she said.

“This is the first time an accident of this kind has occurred on a loading platform,” Ms Cury added.

“That is why we immediately mobilised the resources needed to respond to the incident as quickly as possible.”

Calais sub-prefect Agathe Cury speaks to journalists at the scene

Ms Cury said medical helicopters were sent to the site to carry injured people, temporarily delaying passenger services at the Eurotunnel.

“Freight train traffic was not interrupted, and Eurostar services were not interrupted.

“Passenger traffic was suspended for an hour and a half while the helicopters attended to the injured.”

Ms Cury said a judicial investigation had been opened to establish how the collision occurred.

Eurostar said the incident was not expected to affect its services.

In a status update, the company said: “An incident occurred several kilometres away from the Channel Tunnel.

“This incident does not involve or impact Eurostar trains running from and to London. All Eurostar trains will run as expected.”