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Friday, September 11, 2026 28 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Fajr 04:42
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Breaking: Israeli Attack on Gaza Home Kills Family of Four
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Israeli Attack on Gaza Home Kills Family of Four

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed September 11, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 2-minute read
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Family of four killed in Israeli attack on house in Gaza

An Israeli strike on a home in northern Gaza killed a family of four, including two children, Palestinian hospital and security sources said.

The victims were members of the Ahmad family, whose remains were recovered in pieces after the attack on a house in the Beit Lahia Project area, an official at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City said. The children were 12 and eight years old.

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A Palestinian security source said Israeli warplanes carried out strikes shortly after midnight in Beit Lahia and in the center of the Jabalia refugee camp. Israeli forces also fired on tents sheltering displaced people and on ambulances, the source said.

“Israel continues its violations in the Gaza Strip,” the security source said.

Israel agreed to a United States-brokered ceasefire in October last year, but its forces have since pushed deeper into Gaza.

More than 1,300 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire was announced, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The United Nations generally considers the ministry’s figures reliable.

The Israeli army has reported five deaths among its forces during the same period, along with the death of one civilian contractor.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to continue strikes against Hamas, which led the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Netanyahu has said Israel will not withdraw from Gaza until Hamas surrenders all of its weapons.

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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