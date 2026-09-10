Trump Offers Every American $5,000 if Republicans Win Midterm Elections

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The US president unveiled the proposal at the Republican Party’s first midterm convention, although key questions remained unanswered, including how the payments would be funded and whether such…

Donald Trump has offered American adults a $5,000 (€4,299) “Trump dividend” if Republicans keep control of Congress in November’s midterm elections, placing a dramatic financial promise at the…

Donald Trump has offered American adults a $5,000 (€4,299) “Trump dividend” if Republicans keep control of Congress in November’s midterm elections, placing a dramatic financial promise at the…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Donald Trump has offered American adults a $5,000 (€4,299) “Trump dividend” if Republicans keep control of Congress in November’s midterm elections, placing a dramatic financial promise at the heart of his party’s campaign.

The US president unveiled the proposal at the Republican Party’s first midterm convention, although key questions remained unanswered, including how the payments would be funded and whether such a plan would be lawful.

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With roughly 270 million adults in the United States, the scheme could carry a price tag of about $1.35 trillion.

In a primetime speech, Mr Trump also claimed he had delivered “the greatest two years in the history of the presidency,” casting himself as the central figure in the election even as his approval ratings continue to slide.

“We hand America’s future to the radical left Democrats, and our nation will spend the next decade just getting back on its feet,” he said.

“Vote Republicans and we will leave the world in our dust for generations to come.”

Mr Trump’s address at the gathering — dubbed “Trumpapalooza” by Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters — came only days before the president was due to travel to Ireland on Saturday.

The US President Donald Trump greeting supporters after his speech at the convention

Iran war will end after midterms – Trump

Before delivering his speech, Mr Trump said he expected the war with Iran to end “immediately” after Americans vote in November’s midterm elections.

“I think the war will end immediately after the election” because Iran “can’t hold out any longer,” Mr Trump told journalists. He accused Tehran of being “desperate to try and affect” the result.

Although Republican leaders had framed the convention as a platform to promote the president’s record, many early speakers concentrated instead on portraying Democrats as extreme, particularly on transgender women in sports and border security.

The Iran war and the cost of living — issues voters have repeatedly ranked among their most pressing concerns — received far less attention.

Ernie Yarbrough, an Alabama state representative attending the convention, said Mr Trump needed to offer voters a clearer explanation of how long the conflict might continue and what the administration hoped to achieve.

“People want to feel like we’re not getting stuck in an endless cycle,” he said.

Erika Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA and widow of Charlie Kirk, was acknowledged by Donald Trump

Mr Trump defended the decision to strike Iran, saying the military action was intended to stop the country from developing a nuclear weapon.

He also predicted that oil prices would fall “as soon as we win the war with Iran,” insisting that victory would come soon.

Yet the conflict has shown little indication of ending more than six months after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran. Analysts have said Iran’s nuclear programme has not been destroyed, while Tehran denies that it is pursuing a nuclear weapon.

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‘Pretend I’m on the ballot’, Trump asks voters

The two-day gathering in Dallas — where Mr Trump was also due to deliver closing remarks after Vice President JD Vance’s keynote address — highlighted how closely Republican prospects remain tied to the president. It also offered a preview of the party’s approach to the 3 November midterm elections.

Putting Mr Trump at the center of the event represents a calculated but potentially dangerous bet: that he can re-energise the voters who returned him to the White House two years ago despite polls showing his approval rating at its lowest point.

The president promised to make repeated visits to battleground states and districts during the eight weeks leading up to election day.

“I’m asking you to pretend that I’m on the ballot,” Mr Trump said — a remark likely to have appealed to his MAGA supporters while also drawing the attention of Democratic campaign strategists.

The crowd cheers during the first day of the Republican National Midterm Convention

For Republicans fighting to hold difficult seats, the convention posed a particularly delicate challenge. Some may need to create distance from the president to attract a broader electorate, but risk alienating Mr Trump’s most loyal supporters if they do so.

Several of those lawmakers stayed away, including Representative Tom Barrett of Michigan, Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska and Senator Susan Collins of Maine, each of whom faces a strong Democratic challenger this autumn.

Others chose to make the trip to Dallas.

According to the RNC schedule, at least 16 candidates in competitive House and Senate contests were set to address the gathering.

They included Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a close Trump ally engaged in a difficult Senate contest against Democratic politician James Talarico, and Ohio Senator Jon Husted, who is facing former Senator Sherrod Brown.

Although Mr Trump described the 21,000-seat arena as “packed”, large portions of the upper sections remained empty during his speech.

Democratic Senator John Fetterman delivered a video message during the first day of the Republican Midterm Convention

Democrats portrayed as ‘communists’

Before Mr Trump appeared, speaker after speaker branded Democrats “socialists” and “communists”, repeating one of the president’s preferred attacks after several democratic socialists won Democratic primary contests.

“Democrats are dangerous, radical and weird,” said South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who leads the party’s Senate campaign operation.

The programme also included an unexpected pre-recorded video from Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania. He introduced Republican Senator Dave McCormick, his fellow senator, as his “great friend” and said he would work with Mr Trump to defend the state’s steel industry.

Mr Fetterman’s unusual appearance was likely to underscore the ideological tensions that have increasingly divided the Democratic Party ahead of the midterms.

He has clashed more frequently with Democrats on the party’s left, although he has rejected speculation that he could leave the party.

The convention carries significant consequences for both parties.

With less than two months until voting, Republicans risk losing control of at least one chamber of Congress. Public polling indicates that Democrats are more energised to participate, while Mr Trump’s approval ratings remain deeply underwater.