Burnham pledges to uphold Good Friday Agreement if he becomes prime minister

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

During his first official visit to Northern Ireland, the UK prime minister was asked in Belfast whether he would be “the man at number 10 to press the…

Andy Burnham has promised to “stick 100% to the Good Friday Agreement” after coming under fire for saying a referendum on a united Ireland was “off the table”.

Andy Burnham has promised to “stick 100% to the Good Friday Agreement” after coming under fire for saying a referendum on a united Ireland was “off the table”.…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Andy Burnham has promised to “stick 100% to the Good Friday Agreement” after coming under fire for saying a referendum on a united Ireland was “off the table”.

During his first official visit to Northern Ireland, the UK prime minister was asked in Belfast whether he would be “the man at number 10 to press the button for a border poll”. Mr Burnham replied that he had come “to listen and take a collaborative approach”.

- Advertisement -

“Some issues will be off the table, and that is one issue that will be off the table,” he said, arguing that his priority was “bringing people together”.

The comments provoked an angry response from nationalist politicians. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said no prime minister had the right to “high-handedly” remove the possibility of a unity referendum provided for under the Good Friday Agreement.

Chris Law, the SNP MP for Dundee Central, told Mr Burnham that he “has no mandate to defy the constitutional wishes of the people of Northern Ireland, the people of Scotland or the people of Wales”.

“Any written constitution or devolution agenda must include a pathway for each of those nations to choose their own future,” he added.

Mr Burnham replied: “I think (Mr Law) has misunderstood what I actually said.”

“I answered a media question on a visit to Northern Ireland before meeting the various parties and the question was that a proposal was being put to the meeting about a border poll.

“And my answer was that the purpose of the visit was to get functional government in Stormont because, in my view, that would most serve the people of Northern Ireland right now – and I wasn’t there to distract onto other issues.

“I’m very aware of every word in the Good Friday Agreement. I will stick to it 100% as Prime Minister.”

Mr Burnham said the Good Friday Agreement was “quite clear on the circumstances” in which the question of a border poll could arise.

“But our common challenge right now is functional government in Stormont and I believe everybody should work together to achieve that,” the Prime Minister continued.

He said he had asked Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant “to support that process”.

Read more: United Ireland referendum ‘off the table’ – BurnhamBurnham’s border poll remarks not a mistake – Bryant

Starmer to step down

Former British prime minister Keir Starmer is to leave his role as MP for Holborn and St Pancras, triggering a by-election in the London constituency.

Speaking to the Camden New Journal, Mr Starmer said it was the “right time” to step away from Parliament and concentrate on “international affairs”.

He told the paper: “It has been a huge honour and privilege to represent the best constituency in the country and to have taken over from Frank Dobson, who was such a great constituency MP and a member of the last Labour government.

Keir Starmer left 10 Downing Street in July, having announced his resignation the previous month

“I will now focus on other things and that will be international affairs including defence, security, trade and technology in a fast-changing world.

“I will also continue, as I have done for a long time now with others, work on combating violence against women and girls; that is an issue that matters to me hugely.

“It’s work I started before I became an MP and it’s work I’m keen to continue after I’m an MP. So international affairs on the one hand, and continuing my work on violence against women and girls on the other.”