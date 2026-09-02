Specialist Diving Team Searches for Ferry Wreckage in Northern Cyprus

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At least eight people were killed after the twin-hulled vessel began taking on water and overturned shortly after departing the port of Kyrenia with 267 passengers and crew…

A Turkish specialist team began searching deep waters off northern Cyprus on Sunday for the wreckage of a ferry that capsized, leaving 20 people missing.

A Turkish specialist team began searching deep waters off northern Cyprus on Sunday for the wreckage of a ferry that capsized, leaving 20 people missing. At least eight…

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A Turkish specialist team began searching deep waters off northern Cyprus on Sunday for the wreckage of a ferry that capsized, leaving 20 people missing.

At least eight people were killed after the twin-hulled vessel began taking on water and overturned shortly after departing the port of Kyrenia with 267 passengers and crew aboard.

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The Turkish navy rescue ship TCG Isin is carrying a remotely operated vehicle capable of scouring the depths where the ferry sank, roughly four nautical miles offshore, just minutes after setting out for Tasucu in Turkey’s Mersin province.

“Once the wreck is identified, salvage operations will begin at a significant depth of 500 metres, and detailed search and investigation activities will be carried out using a remotely operated vehicle,” said Major Ulas Cesur, commander of the TCG Isin.

Video shared on social media appeared to show people trapped inside one of the vessel’s compartments while others clung to the boat’s tip, waiting to be rescued.

Children are among those still unaccounted for.

The boat capsized and sank off the coast of Kyrenia, which is located in territory claimed by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

The cause of the sinking remains under investigation. Turkish Cypriot authorities said the ferry held a valid seaworthiness certificate.

Witnesses said the wide-bodied catamaran began lurching violently before plunging into the sea, with the impact ripping open part of its bow.

On Monday, nine people linked to the vessel’s operations were remanded in custody for three days as police continued their inquiries.