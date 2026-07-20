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Taco Bell Pulls Lettuce After Parasite Outbreak Sickens Over 1,600

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By Axadle Editorial Desk July 20, 2026 2 min read
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Taco Bell Pulls Lettuce After Parasite Outbreak Sickens Over 1,600
Taco Bell Pulls Lettuce After Parasite Outbreak Sickens Over 1,600

Taco Bell Pulls Lettuce Linked to Cyclospora Outbreak

Taco Bell has removed Taylor Farms shredded iceberg lettuce linked to a cyclospora outbreak that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says has sickened 1,644 people and hospitalized 94.

The FDA linked the illnesses to Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia that received recalled lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico.

Taco Bell said it voluntarily removed the affected lettuce from its restaurants as a precaution.

“We believe public health is a shared responsibility between restaurants, their suppliers and authorities, and we are proud to have consistently acted quickly and proactively to protect our guests. Taco Bell has taken precautions and we encourage all relevant restaurants, retailers and food operators to do the same.” — Taco Bell

Taylor Farms also recalled shredded iceberg lettuce originating from central Mexico. The products were distributed from June 29 through July 16 and sold at Walmart and other retailers, according to the company and the FDA.

The recall covers products distributed across 27 states, including Alabama, Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts and Texas. California and New York are not included, according to the recall information. A full list of recalled products is available from the FDA.

Taylor Farms said it removed iceberg lettuce from the region after receiving information from the FDA.

“Based on information from the FDA yesterday, Taylor Farms de Mexico is voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce originating from central Mexico from the U.S. market. While FDA traceback indicates a specific independent farm representing less than 1% of US iceberg lettuce as the potential source of the outbreak, we have removed all iceberg lettuce from the region indefinitely.” — Taylor Farms

Symptoms and consumer guidance

The most common symptom of cyclospora infection is diarrhea involving frequent bowel movements, according to the FDA. Other possible symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, abdominal pain or cramps, bloating, increased gas, nausea and fatigue.

The agency said vomiting, body aches, headaches and fever may also occur, while some infected people may not develop symptoms.

Consumers should not eat recalled lettuce, the FDA said. They should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Surfaces and utensils that may have touched the recalled lettuce should be washed thoroughly with warm, soapy water or cleaned in a dishwasher, according to the agency.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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