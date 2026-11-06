 Skip to content
Friday, November 6, 2026 25 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH Fajr 04:30
Muqdisho 26°C
Breaking: Guinea-Bissau Cancels Controversial Trial of Vaccine for Newborns
Breaking News
Guinea-Bissau Cancels Controversial Trial of Vaccine for NewbornsRubio Denies Plans to Leave Post as Trump Defends HegsethKorane oo ballaarinaya taageeradiisa ka hor tartanka doorashada barasaabka Garissa ee 2027CANEX Aims to Expand African Creatives’ Access to Global MarketsKenyan starvation cult leader faces possible death penalty if convictedSouth Africa Election Results Show Opposition Parties Gaining GroundGuinea-Bissau Cancels Controversial Trial of Vaccine for NewbornsRubio Denies Plans to Leave Post as Trump Defends HegsethKorane oo ballaarinaya taageeradiisa ka hor tartanka doorashada barasaabka Garissa ee 2027CANEX Aims to Expand African Creatives’ Access to Global MarketsKenyan starvation cult leader faces possible death penalty if convictedSouth Africa Election Results Show Opposition Parties Gaining Ground
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom West-Africa News English

Guinea-Bissau Cancels Controversial Trial of Vaccine for Newborns

Follow
By Adam Omar November 6, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 25 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Guinea-Bissau Cancels Controversial Newborn Vaccine Trial

Guinea-Bissau has scrapped plans for a hepatitis B vaccine trial involving newborns after international criticism that the research would be unethical and potentially exploitative. The US funded the proposed study under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has a long record of expressing scepticism about vaccines.

The trial was designed to enrol 14,000 newborns, with half given the vaccine and the remainder not receiving it despite World Health Organization recommendations. Health experts said withholding the shot could leave infants vulnerable to infection in a country where almost one in five people has hepatitis B.

The decision came after the government had already banned vaccine trials involving children. Police have also seized a batch of vaccines from the research centre at the heart of the controversy.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 667 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from West-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.