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Blind man takes legal action over access to Bayeux Tapestry

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed October 1, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 2-minute read
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Blind man takes legal action over Bayeux Tapestry access

The British Museum is facing legal action from a blind visitor who says the institution is violating equality laws by failing to offer audio-described tours of its Bayeux Tapestry exhibition.

Dr Yusuf Ali Osman contacted the museum to ask whether live audio-described tours would be available for the long-awaited display of the nearly 1,000-year-old embroidery, which tells the story of William I’s conquest of England in 1066.

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According to Mr Osman’s lawyers, the British Museum said it would not provide audio-described tours. The museum cited limits on the tapestry’s exposure to light, which restrict visitor numbers and have led it to prioritise self-guided visits.

Mr Osman argues that the decision breaches the Equality Act by placing him at a disadvantage compared with sighted visitors. He is seeking damages, as well as a court order requiring the British Museum to change its policies.

“I want to be able to visit the Bayeux ⁠Tapestry and experience it for myself,” Mr Osman said in a statement.

“I ‌understand that there are important restrictions around how the tapestry is ⁠displayed, but ‌it is disappointing to find that blind visitors are not being offered an audio described way of experiencing it.”

The 11th century embroidery is being loaned to the British Museum from France

His lawyer, Kate Egerton of Leigh Day, said the Equality Act requires service providers to anticipate disabled people’s needs and take reasonable measures to prevent them from facing substantial disadvantage.

“Our client is asking for the same opportunity as sighted visitors to experience this exhibition,” she said.

The 70-metre-long tapestry exhibition has attracted significant public interest. Ticket-holders are given 40 minutes to view the work from an elevated platform.

The first release of tickets sold out, bringing in nearly £2.5 million (€2.93 million).

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Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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