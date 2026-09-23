U.S. to End Health Funding in Zimbabwe After Deal Is Rejected

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“Because of that, Zimbabwe has achieved HIV epidemic control, with more than 95% of people living with HIV receiving treatment,” U.S. Ambassador Pamela Tremont said. She stressed that,…

The development comes after Zimbabwe’s government rejected a new U.S. funding arrangement over concerns about data privacy. For the past two decades, the United States has been a…

The development comes after Zimbabwe’s government rejected a new U.S. funding arrangement over concerns about data privacy. For the past two decades, the United States has been a…

The development comes after Zimbabwe’s government rejected a new U.S. funding arrangement over concerns about data privacy. For the past two decades, the United States has been a major source of support for Zimbabwe’s health programs, including its HIV response, which has provided antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) and stipends for healthcare workers.

“Because of that, Zimbabwe has achieved HIV epidemic control, with more than 95% of people living with HIV receiving treatment,” U.S. Ambassador Pamela Tremont said. She stressed that, with Zimbabwe now leading the response, preserving those gains must be the priority.

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Tremont said the U.S. government had revised its approach to delivering global health assistance through a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) framework that “creates partnerships with and co-investment from recipient countries.” After Zimbabwe declined to sign the bilateral agreement, she said, “U.S.-supported health programs will conclude at the end of September.”