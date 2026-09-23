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Wednesday, September 23, 2026 10 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Maghrib 17:53
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Breaking: Somalia Moves to Reduce Reliance on Nearly $9 Billion in Annual Imports
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Somalia Moves to Reduce Reliance on Nearly $9 Billion in Annual ImportsU.S. to End Health Funding in Zimbabwe After Deal Is RejectedRussia launches drone strikes on Kyiv after Zelensky-Trump talksSomali Prime Minister Meets Pakistan Air Force Delegation to Discuss Defence CooperationSouthwest Peace Council Begins Mediation Between Madobe and LaftagareenTrump Defends Iran War During Meeting With BurnhamSomalia Moves to Reduce Reliance on Nearly $9 Billion in Annual ImportsU.S. to End Health Funding in Zimbabwe After Deal Is RejectedRussia launches drone strikes on Kyiv after Zelensky-Trump talksSomali Prime Minister Meets Pakistan Air Force Delegation to Discuss Defence CooperationSouthwest Peace Council Begins Mediation Between Madobe and LaftagareenTrump Defends Iran War During Meeting With Burnham
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U.S. to End Health Funding in Zimbabwe After Deal Is Rejected

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By Newsroom September 23, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Zimbabwe Govt Pulls Out of $367-Million U.S. Health Deal
Zimbabwe Government Withdraws from $367 Million U.S.-Funded Health Deal

The development comes after Zimbabwe’s government rejected a new U.S. funding arrangement over concerns about data privacy. For the past two decades, the United States has been a major source of support for Zimbabwe’s health programs, including its HIV response, which has provided antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) and stipends for healthcare workers.

“Because of that, Zimbabwe has achieved HIV epidemic control, with more than 95% of people living with HIV receiving treatment,” U.S. Ambassador Pamela Tremont said. She stressed that, with Zimbabwe now leading the response, preserving those gains must be the priority.

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Tremont said the U.S. government had revised its approach to delivering global health assistance through a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) framework that “creates partnerships with and co-investment from recipient countries.” After Zimbabwe declined to sign the bilateral agreement, she said, “U.S.-supported health programs will conclude at the end of September.”

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Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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