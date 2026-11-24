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A joint statement released following the meeting listed Somalia among the regional and international matters considered by the two sides. It gave no further account of the Somalia…

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani co-chaired the session, joined by senior officials from both…

WASHINGTON – Somalia featured in talks between the United States and Qatar during the countries’ eighth strategic dialogue in Washington on Nov. 23, 2026, as security and political…

WASHINGTON – Somalia featured in talks between the United States and Qatar during the countries’ eighth strategic dialogue in Washington on Nov. 23, 2026, as security and political pressures continue across the Horn of Africa.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani co-chaired the session, joined by senior officials from both governments.

A joint statement released following the meeting listed Somalia among the regional and international matters considered by the two sides. It gave no further account of the Somalia discussions and did not announce any specific steps Washington or Doha intended to pursue.

The agenda also included Gaza, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, the Sahel region and Rwanda, along with other countries and areas. The two governments highlighted the role of diplomatic coordination in confronting regional security and political challenges.

With no details made public, it remains uncertain whether the talks addressed Somalia’s political tensions, continuing military operations against Al-Shabaab or wider security arrangements in the region.

The dialogue is part of a broader effort by Washington and Doha to deepen their strategic partnership, including cooperation on defence, security, counterterrorism and regional affairs.

The United States is a major international security partner for Somalia, supplying military assistance and support to Somali forces battling Al-Shabaab. Qatar, meanwhile, has continued to maintain diplomatic and development ties with Mogadishu.

The meeting reaffirmed Somalia’s relevance to the regional agenda shared by the two governments, but the joint statement provided no indication of a new bilateral initiative or policy agreement focused on the country.

AXADLETM