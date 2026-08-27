Zambian Court Closure Raises Concerns Over Election Challenges

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Police called the closure an intelligence-led preventive measure, while the judiciary referred to security concerns but offered no further explanation. Opposition leader Brian Mundubile had announced plans to…

Zambian authorities shut and cordoned off the courts on August 24, the deadline for filing challenges to President Hakainde Hichilema’s re-election, Human Rights Watch said.

Zambian authorities shut and cordoned off the courts on August 24, the deadline for filing challenges to President Hakainde Hichilema’s re-election, Human Rights Watch said. Police called the…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Zambian authorities shut and cordoned off the courts on August 24, the deadline for filing challenges to President Hakainde Hichilema’s re-election, Human Rights Watch said.

Police called the closure an intelligence-led preventive measure, while the judiciary referred to security concerns but offered no further explanation. Opposition leader Brian Mundubile had announced plans to contest the election results, citing alleged irregularities.

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Lawyers and civil society groups warned that the shutdown denied people access to the courts. Human Rights Watch urged authorities to reopen the judiciary, saying the action posed serious questions about due process, judicial independence and the right to challenge election results.