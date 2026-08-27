DR Congo Says Lobito Corridor Offers Path to Economic Sovereignty

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Stretching more than 1,000 kilometres, the rail and logistics network will link Angola’s Atlantic port of Lobito with the mineral-rich Copperbelt regions and Zambia. The project is expected…

Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi has urged countries involved in the Lobito Corridor to turn the ambitious transport link into a foundation for Africa’s economic sovereignty.…

Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi has urged countries involved in the Lobito Corridor to turn the ambitious transport link into a foundation for Africa’s economic sovereignty.…

Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi has urged countries involved in the Lobito Corridor to turn the ambitious transport link into a foundation for Africa’s economic sovereignty. Speaking alongside Angolan President João Lourenço at the signing of the railway concession agreement for the Corridor’s development in the DR Congo, Tshisekedi said the project must become a “concrete instrument of African integration, economic sovereignty and lasting improvement in the living conditions of our populations”.

Stretching more than 1,000 kilometres, the rail and logistics network will link Angola’s Atlantic port of Lobito with the mineral-rich Copperbelt regions and Zambia. The project is expected to mobilise an indicative investment of nearly US$1.258 billion.

- Advertisement -

“We must now move from intentions to achievements, from agreements to infrastructure, and from commitments to results,” Tshisekedi said.