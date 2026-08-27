 Skip to content
Thursday, August 27, 2026 13 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Isha 19:12
Muqdisho 25°C
Breaking: Mnangagwa’s Daughter-in-Law Accuses Police of Running Smear Campaign
Breaking News
Mnangagwa’s Daughter-in-Law Accuses Police of Running Smear CampaignDR Congo Says Lobito Corridor Offers Path to Economic SovereigntySomalia and IMCTC Strengthen Information Campaign Against Terrorism Beyond BattlefieldUganda Military Chief Muhoozi Says He Will Run for President in 2031Iran Cannot Import Petrol Amid US Blockade, Official SaysHirshabelle Teachers Training Institute Director Abducted in BeledweyneMnangagwa’s Daughter-in-Law Accuses Police of Running Smear CampaignDR Congo Says Lobito Corridor Offers Path to Economic SovereigntySomalia and IMCTC Strengthen Information Campaign Against Terrorism Beyond BattlefieldUganda Military Chief Muhoozi Says He Will Run for President in 2031Iran Cannot Import Petrol Amid US Blockade, Official SaysHirshabelle Teachers Training Institute Director Abducted in Beledweyne
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Central-Africa News English

DR Congo Says Lobito Corridor Offers Path to Economic Sovereignty

Follow
By Newsroom August 27, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
DR Congo: Lobito Corridor 'Offers Path to Economic Sovereignty'

Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi has urged countries involved in the Lobito Corridor to turn the ambitious transport link into a foundation for Africa’s economic sovereignty. Speaking alongside Angolan President João Lourenço at the signing of the railway concession agreement for the Corridor’s development in the DR Congo, Tshisekedi said the project must become a “concrete instrument of African integration, economic sovereignty and lasting improvement in the living conditions of our populations”.

Stretching more than 1,000 kilometres, the rail and logistics network will link Angola’s Atlantic port of Lobito with the mineral-rich Copperbelt regions and Zambia. The project is expected to mobilise an indicative investment of nearly US$1.258 billion.

- Advertisement -

“We must now move from intentions to achievements, from agreements to infrastructure, and from commitments to results,” Tshisekedi said.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 1,091 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Central-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.