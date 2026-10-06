Eritrean President Isaias holds talks with Somali president

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President Isaias also said federal governance architectures in Somalia and in other countries across the region have frequently fallen short of the public’s hopes for unity and cohesion.…

President Isaias Afwerki and Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud moved to reinforce a shared political line in El Alamein City today, holding extensive mid-morning talks focused on bilateral ties and issues considered critical to both countries.

The two Heads of State stressed the need to strengthen a political environment that resists external agendas and interference, saying such a climate is essential to protect Somalia’s territorial integrity, stability and peace, as well as the unity of its people.

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President Isaias also said federal governance architectures in Somalia and in other countries across the region have frequently fallen short of the public’s hopes for unity and cohesion. He noted that political systems which sharpen socio-economic, religious and ethnic divisions, fuel recurring crises and open the door to foreign intervention should give way to citizenship-based governance architectures.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, in turn, expressed appreciation to President Isaias Afwerki and the Eritrean people for what he described as their steadfast position and support for the Government and people of Somalia.

President Isaias Afwerki also held talks yesterday afternoon in El Alamein with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council, covering bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common concern to both countries.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Quadrilateral Consultative Summit, was part of the leaders’ regular consultations on bilateral ties and wider matters of mutual interest.