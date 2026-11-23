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Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has announced a new change in the senior leadership of Somalia’s Ministry of Defence following an official decree issued by his office today, removing former minister Ahmed Macallin Fiqi from office.

The important post has been given to MP Sadaq Omar Hassan (Sadaq Joon), a member of the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, according to a statement issued by the government.

The decree, read to the media by the government spokesperson, stated that the prime minister made the decision in accordance with Article 120, paragraphs 2 and 3, of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Somalia. The move also followed consideration of advice from the president of the republic and recognition of the urgent need to fill the position of minister of defence left vacant by Ahmed Macallin Fiqi.

The appointment of Sadaq Joon is based on the need to balance clan representation. It follows the appointment of Liibaan Ahmed Hassan as the leader of Galmudug, which eliminated the possibility of Ahmed Fiqi retaining the position of minister of defence.

Meanwhile, the brief reshuffle also affected other members of the cabinet, with Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre exchanging the portfolios of two deputy ministers.

These administrative changes come at a sensitive time for Somalia’s political situation, as the country faces deep disagreements centred on electoral issues.

In addition, the appointment of the new defence minister comes amid widespread discussion about the withdrawal of foreign forces, which have now begun gradually vacating the bases they have occupied in various regions of the country.