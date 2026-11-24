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RIYADH – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has the resilience and financial strength to sustain a prolonged conflict with Yemen’s Houthi group, the country’s Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan…

RIYADH – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has the resilience and financial strength to sustain a prolonged conflict with Yemen’s Houthi group, the country’s Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said, as missile and drone attacks targeting its territory continue to increase.

Speaking to the media about the kingdom’s financial situation, al-Jadaan stressed that his country is capable of bearing the consequences of a protracted confrontation. He firmly rejected arguments that attacks on civilian areas could force Riyadh into negotiations over its sovereignty and national security.

The minister described as illusory and detached from reality the view that repeated attacks and military pressure were forcing the kingdom to abandon its firm position, affirming that the safety of the country and its people could never be a subject of negotiation, regardless of the pressure exerted.

In terms of its finances, the Riyadh government forecasts that the budget deficit in 2027 will amount to 3.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), compared with an expected 4.9 percent this year. Al-Jadaan noted that the Saudi economy contracted by 2.1 percent this year due to cuts in oil production, but the 2027 budget projections indicate significant growth of 10.9 percent.

Houthi fighters operating in Yemen have regularly carried out missile and drone attacks against targets inside Saudi Arabia, describing the move as pressure intended to persuade Riyadh to end its support for Yemen’s legitimate government.

The group, which receives strong support from the Iranian government, is engaged in a bitter conflict with Yemen’s authorities, while the turmoil and tensions in the region have heightened concerns about the impact the conflict could have on overall security and economic stability in the countries bordering the Gulf.

AXADLETM