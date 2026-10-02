Police arrest two robbery with violence suspects in Garissa town

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The arrests come as security agencies step up operations across the town and its environs.

Two suspects believed to be connected to a series of violent robberies in Garissa town have been arrested as police intensify efforts to curb crime in the area.

Crime scene /HANDOUT Two suspects believed to be connected to a series of violent robberies in Garissa town have been arrested as police intensify efforts to curb crime…

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Two suspects believed to be connected to a series of violent robberies in Garissa town have been arrested as police intensify efforts to curb crime in the area.

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The arrests come as security agencies step up operations across the town and its environs.

According to the national police service, officers from Garissa police station detained the suspects after receiving intelligence about their alleged activities.

The arrests form part of an intensified crackdown targeting people suspected of engaging in criminal activity in Garissa town and surrounding areas.

“The successful arrests come in the wake of an ongoing intensified security crackdown aimed at ridding Garissa town and its environs of criminals,” the national police service said in a statement.

Police said the operation is part of wider measures to strengthen security, preserve law and order and protect residents from violent crime.

The suspects are being held at Garissa police station as they await arraignment in court.

Authorities have not released their identities or provided details of the particular robbery incidents in which they are suspected of being involved.

The national police service reaffirmed its commitment to protecting residents and urged the public to cooperate with officers by sharing information that could help prevent crime.

“The national police service reiterates its commitment to maintaining law and order to ensure a safe and secure environment for all,” the statement added.

Police also thanked residents for supporting the ongoing security operations, stressing that community involvement remains vital in identifying and reporting suspicious activity.

Residents have been urged to report suspected criminal activities through emergency numbers 999 and 911, the directorate of criminal investigations toll-free hotline 0800722, 203 or via WhatsApp on 0709,570,000.

The national police service continues to call for cooperation between residents and security agencies as authorities work to contain violent crime and improve public safety in Garissa town and its environs.