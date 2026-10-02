Somalia’s Electoral Commission Announces Galmudug Rerun Results After Court-Ordered Vote

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Commission chairperson Abdikarim Ahmed Hassan said voters in 11 districts elected representatives from 12 competing political organizations to fill 243 local council seats.

Dhusamareb (AX) — Somalia’s National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC) has declared the results of repeat elections for Galmudug State’s House of Representatives and local councils, with…

Dhusamareb (AX) — Somalia’s National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC) has declared the results of repeat elections for Galmudug State’s House of Representatives and local councils, with…

Dhusamareb (AX) — Somalia’s National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC) has declared the results of repeat elections for Galmudug State’s House of Representatives and local councils, with the Justice and Unity Party (JSP) emerging as the dominant political organization.

Commission chairperson Abdikarim Ahmed Hassan said voters in 11 districts elected representatives from 12 competing political organizations to fill 243 local council seats.

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The commission reported that 149,475 ballots were cast in the local council elections. Of those, 146,894 were deemed valid and 2,581 were rejected.

JSP, led by current federal government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, secured the largest share of the local council vote, winning 105,716 votes and 179 seats, according to the commission.

The remaining local council results were as follows: Tiir received 1,126 votes and won two seats; Madalsan secured 4,945 votes and 10 seats; Muwaadiniinta Soomaaliyeed received 372 votes and one seat; the Somali Democratic Party won 2,353 votes and one seat; and the Somali People’s Party received 228 votes but won no seats. Karaama secured 10,239 votes and 21 seats; Saab received 880 votes and one seat; Sincad won 14,305 votes and 17 seats; Dhalinyarada Talo Qaran received 2,773 votes and four seats; and Ramaas secured 3,059 votes and six seats.

The commission said the House of Representatives election also drew 149,475 votes. Of that total, 146,374 ballots were valid and 3,101 were rejected.

The House of Representatives vote took place in the same 11 districts, where 12 political organizations competed for 89 seats.

JSP again posted the strongest result, taking 67 seats in the House of Representatives.

In the House election, Tiir received 1,085 votes and won one seat; Madalsan secured 4,025 votes and two seats; Muwaadiniinta Soomaaliyeed received 842 votes and one seat; the Somali Democratic Party won 2,283 votes and one seat; and the Somali People’s Party received 158 votes but secured no seats. Karaama won 10,309 votes and six seats; Saab received 880 votes and one seat; Sincad secured 10,895 votes and seven seats; Dhalinyarada Talo Qaran received 2,043 votes and two seats; and Ramaas won 3,044 votes and two seats.

Abdikarim said the commission released the results after completing the counting and tabulation of ballots.

He expressed appreciation to Galmudug residents, the participating political organizations and all groups that helped organize and facilitate the elections.

The Galmudug contest was rerun after Somalia’s Supreme Court annulled the results of elections held on July 30, citing administrative and procedural irregularities.

The vote forms part of Somalia’s shift toward a one-person, one-vote electoral system. The commission said similar electoral activities have already taken place in Banadir region, South West State and Galmudug, while preparations are underway in Hirshabelle.

According to the commission, the process is also intended to lay the groundwork for future federal-level elections.