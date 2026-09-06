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Gedo residents protest federal government after drone attack on Gen. Shub’s residence

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 6, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 day ago 2-minute read
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Gedo residents protest federal government after drone attack on Gen. Shub’s residence

Doloow (AX) — Anger over a reported drone strike on the home of former Somali Correctional Service commander Gen. Mahad Abdirahman Shub spilled into the streets Saturday, with protests held in Garbahaarrey and Doolow districts of Gedo region.

Demonstrators denounced the federal government under President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, demanding an independent inquiry into the incident and accountability for those responsible.

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Some protesters waved Turkish flags, objecting to Ankara’s alleged involvement, while others called on the federal government and its partners to answer for the attack.

In Garbahaarrey, Gedo’s administrative capital, protesters burned Turkish flags and images associated with the country as they voiced their anger over the incident in Doolow.

The federal government has denied any involvement.

In a statement issued Friday, the Ministry of Information said preliminary information gathered by security agencies suggested the explosions resulted from explosives being prepared inside the residence.

The government said it would establish a fact-finding committee to examine what happened, determine the motive and identify those responsible.

Jubaland officials have alleged that Turkish military aircraft carried out the strike, a claim rejected by the federal government.

A further demonstration is expected Sunday at Waamo Stadium in Kismayo.

In a short statement, Kismayo’s local government said the gathering would give residents an opportunity to state their position on the reported aircraft attack and the harm inflicted on civilians, especially those living in Jubaland-controlled areas.

Gen. Mahad Abdirahman Aden, also known as Shub, survived the reported strike in Doolow with minor injuries, according to Jubaland State. Four civilians, including his wife, were also wounded.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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