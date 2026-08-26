After a six-year closure, Zambia’s radiotherapy and imaging facility has reopened, raising hopes for patients battling cancer. Yet survivor and advocate Karen Nakawala Chilowa cautions that lasting investment and broader access to treatment remain essential to addressing the country’s cancer-care gaps, reports allAfrica’s Melody Chironda.
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Cancer Survivor Fights to Reform Zambia’s Health System
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