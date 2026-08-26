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Cancer Survivor Fights to Reform Zambia’s Health System

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By Newsroom August 26, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 28 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
A Cancer Survivor's Fight to Fix Zambia's Health System

After a six-year closure, Zambia’s radiotherapy and imaging facility has reopened, raising hopes for patients battling cancer. Yet survivor and advocate Karen Nakawala Chilowa cautions that lasting investment and broader access to treatment remain essential to addressing the country’s cancer-care gaps, reports allAfrica’s Melody Chironda.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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