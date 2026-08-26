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Nigeria Launches Manhunt After Mass Abductions in Niger State

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By Adam Omar August 26, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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Nigeria Launches Manhunt After Mass Abductions in Niger State

President Bola Tinubu has ordered security agencies to track down armed kidnappers responsible for attacks on four villages in Niger State, where more than 40 people were killed and an unconfirmed number abducted. Local officials said the number of people taken could be as high as 500.

A video circulated by the kidnappers appeared to show several captives alive in a forest. Survivors have escaped to neighbouring states and Benin, while others are being treated for injuries sustained in the attacks.

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The assaults also featured the use of improvised explosive devices, adding to mounting insecurity across the region and fears that jihadist groups are expanding their presence along Nigeria’s north-western border areas.

Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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