Somalia-China Business Forum Opens in Mogadishu to Expand Trade and Investment

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Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama formally opened the Somalia-China Business Networking Forum, organized by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Mogadishu (AX) — Somali and Chinese officials, investors and business leaders convened in Mogadishu on Tuesday for a business forum focused on expanding trade, investment and commercial partnerships…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somali and Chinese officials, investors and business leaders convened in Mogadishu on Tuesday for a business forum focused on expanding trade, investment and commercial partnerships…

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Mogadishu (AX) — Somali and Chinese officials, investors and business leaders convened in Mogadishu on Tuesday for a business forum focused on expanding trade, investment and commercial partnerships between the two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama formally opened the Somalia-China Business Networking Forum, organized by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

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The gathering brought together federal government ministers, Somalia’s ambassador to China, representatives of the Somali Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Africa-China Chamber of Commerce, as well as businesspeople and investors from both nations.

Salah called on Chinese companies and investors to explore opportunities in Somalia’s infrastructure, manufacturing, fisheries, agriculture, energy, transport and logistics sectors.

He said stronger commercial ties should help create jobs while increasing domestic production.

“This forum is part of the National Interest Government’s initiatives to expand trade and investment relations between Somalia and international countries, creating direct links between Somali businessmen and international markets, while also focusing on increasing the export of Somali products to foreign markets,” the Office of the Prime Minister said.

Presentations at the forum covered the National Transformation Plan 2025-2029, the New Mogadishu development project and investment prospects across Somalia.

Organizers also displayed a selection of Somali export products alongside the forum.

Representatives of businesses, government agencies and investors from Somalia and China took part in business-to-business and business-to-government meetings, with discussions aimed at converting the opportunities outlined at the event into practical partnerships and projects.