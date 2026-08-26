 Skip to content
Wednesday, August 26, 2026 12 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Asr 15:14
Muqdisho 29°C
Breaking: Somalia’s electoral commission accepts Supreme Court ruling annulling Galmudug election results
Breaking News
Somalia’s electoral commission accepts Supreme Court ruling annulling Galmudug election resultsNigeria Launches Manhunt After Mass Abductions in Niger StateICC Libya Trial Examines EU’s Role in Alleged Migrant AbuseRamaphosa Vows Action Against Perpetrators of Xenophobic ViolenceZelensky Sees Opportunity for U.S. Mediation to End Ukraine WarRACIDA Donates Maternal and Newborn Health Equipment to Mandera HospitalSomalia’s electoral commission accepts Supreme Court ruling annulling Galmudug election resultsNigeria Launches Manhunt After Mass Abductions in Niger StateICC Libya Trial Examines EU’s Role in Alleged Migrant AbuseRamaphosa Vows Action Against Perpetrators of Xenophobic ViolenceZelensky Sees Opportunity for U.S. Mediation to End Ukraine WarRACIDA Donates Maternal and Newborn Health Equipment to Mandera Hospital
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom North-Africa News English

ICC Libya Trial Examines EU’s Role in Alleged Migrant Abuse

Follow
By Newsroom August 26, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
ICC Libya Trial Puts EU Role in Migrant Abuse Under Scrutiny
ICC Libya Trial Puts EU Role in Migrant Abuse Under Scrutiny

A former Libyan security official is set to face trial at the International Criminal Court after judges confirmed 17 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity against Khaled Mohamed Ali El Hishri.

The decision clears the way for the first Libya-related case to go to trial since the ICC launched its investigation 15 years ago. El Hishri is accused of torturing, raping, murdering and enslaving Libyan and migrant detainees, along with committing other abuses at Tripoli’s Mitiga prison.

- Advertisement -

Survivors and rights groups said the proceedings could shed light on Libya’s broader system of migrant detention and exploitation, including alleged connections to European migration-control policies. They also urged further investigations into the potential responsibility of European officials.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 1,085 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from North-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.