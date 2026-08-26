ICC Libya Trial Examines EU’s Role in Alleged Migrant Abuse

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The decision clears the way for the first Libya-related case to go to trial since the ICC launched its investigation 15 years ago. El Hishri is accused of…

A former Libyan security official is set to face trial at the International Criminal Court after judges confirmed 17 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity against…

A former Libyan security official is set to face trial at the International Criminal Court after judges confirmed 17 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity against…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

A former Libyan security official is set to face trial at the International Criminal Court after judges confirmed 17 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity against Khaled Mohamed Ali El Hishri.

The decision clears the way for the first Libya-related case to go to trial since the ICC launched its investigation 15 years ago. El Hishri is accused of torturing, raping, murdering and enslaving Libyan and migrant detainees, along with committing other abuses at Tripoli’s Mitiga prison.

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Survivors and rights groups said the proceedings could shed light on Libya’s broader system of migrant detention and exploitation, including alleged connections to European migration-control policies. They also urged further investigations into the potential responsibility of European officials.