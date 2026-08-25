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Breaking: More Than 30 Chinese Companies Attend Somalia-China Business Forum in Mogadishu
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More Than 30 Chinese Companies Attend Somalia-China Business Forum in Mogadishu

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 25, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 8 minutes ago 2-minute read
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More than 30 Chinese companies attend Somalia-China business forum in Mogadishu

Mogadishu (AX) — More than 30 Chinese companies and business executives gathered in Mogadishu on Tuesday for the Somalia-China Business Networking Forum, as the two countries seek to expand trade and investment links.

The delegation represents the first organized visit by Chinese businesses to Somalia focused on direct engagement with Somali counterparts. Organizers said the forum aims to highlight investment opportunities, build commercial partnerships and promote Somali products in Chinese markets.

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Somalia’s ambassador to China, Hodan Osman Abdi, said the visit forms part of a broader economic diplomacy effort designed to give Chinese business leaders a firsthand view of Somalia’s progress, opportunities and operating environment.

She said the delegation could help replace longstanding perceptions of Somalia with a clearer picture of the country as it is today.

Hodan underscored the value of mutually beneficial economic ties, including Chinese investment, technology and expertise for Somalia and greater access for Somali products to China’s market.

Government officials, investors and private-sector representatives from Somalia and China attended the forum.

Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama officially opened the event.

Speakers included Commerce and Industry Minister Jamaal Mohamed Hassan, Fisheries and Blue Economy Minister Ahmed Hassan Aden, Communications and Technology Minister Mohamed Aden Moallim, Energy and Water Resources Minister Abdullahi Bidhaan Warsame, as well as other government officials and business representatives.

Sessions focused on Somalia’s National Transformation Plan 2025-2029, the New Mogadishu development project and investment prospects across the country.

Somali export products were displayed in a showcase held alongside the forum.

Companies, government agencies and investors also took part in business-to-business and business-to-government meetings, with the aim of converting investment proposals into concrete partnerships and projects.

Somalia is expected to start exporting fish to China next month under an agreement granting Somali fisheries products duty-free access to the Chinese market.

The deal was signed recently in Mogadishu by Somalia’s fisheries minister and China’s ambassador to Somalia, opening a route for Somali traders into one of the world’s largest seafood markets.

The Somali government expects expanded access to China to help turn fisheries into a stronger engine of employment, exports and economic growth.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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