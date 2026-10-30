Uganda begins withdrawing its troops from Somalia after nearly 20 years

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Kampala (AX) — Uganda has begun withdrawing its troops stationed in Somalia after nearly two decades of military operations in the country, the commander of its armed forces…

Kampala (AX) — Uganda has begun withdrawing its troops stationed in Somalia after nearly two decades of military operations in the country, the commander of its armed forces announced on Thursday, marking the start of the transfer of security responsibilities to Somali forces as the African Union mission faces mounting financial and political challenges.

“As we promised, we have begun withdrawing UPDF troops from Somalia. After 20 years of bloodshed and sacrifice, we are transferring security to our Somali brothers,” General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, commander of Uganda’s defence forces, announced on his X account.

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Ugandan officials have not yet officially announced the number of troops being withdrawn, the first bases to be handed over to the government, or when the withdrawal is expected to be completed.

Uganda remains the largest contributor of troops to the African Union’s new mission in Somalia (AUSSOM). The African Union has authorised 4,500 Ugandan troops for the mission, which replaced the former African Union mission in Somalia, ATMIS, at the beginning of 2025.

AUSSOM’s mandate includes supporting Somali forces in combating al-Shabab, protecting civilians and critical infrastructure, and gradually transferring security responsibilities to Somalia’s security institutions. The mission’s transition plan calls for troop reductions in several phases until the final withdrawal in December 2029, depending on the security situation at that time.

The first Ugandan troops landed in Somalia in March 2007, spearheading the African Union’s AMISOM mission, and became one of the foreign forces to have participated in the country’s security operations for the longest period.

Ugandan forces have since taken part in some of the fiercest battles against al-Shabab, conducting extensive operations in Mogadishu and large parts of the Lower Shabelle region.

Their presence has also come at a heavy cost in lives and resources. Ugandan forces have suffered regular casualties in al-Shabab attacks, including several major assaults targeting African Union bases during the mission.

The announcement comes as AUSSOM struggles with severe funding shortages. The African Union Peace and Security Council has repeatedly warned that inadequate and uncertain financial support is putting the mission’s operations at risk, and has called for urgent additional international backing.

The African Union has also stressed that decisions on AUSSOM’s future and troop reductions must be based on the realities on the ground and coordinated with the Somali government to prevent emerging security gaps.

Uganda has remained a cornerstone of the country’s security plan. Earlier this year, the African Union praised Kampala for sending additional troops to Somalia under a bilateral agreement, a temporary response to the deteriorating security situation.

The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab group still controls or operates in rural areas across southern and central Somalia, despite nearly two decades of military pressure from Somali forces and their international partners.

As a result, Kainerugaba’s announcement signals a major shift in Uganda’s longstanding role in Somalia, although it remains unclear whether the move marks the beginning of a full withdrawal of its forces or a planned reduction coordinated with AUSSOM and Somali leaders.